Villains: assemble! Before the Avengers reassemble in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to battle Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel Comics is uniting Earth’s mightiest heroes — and villains — in One World Under Doom. The nine-issue series, by writer Ryan North (Fantastic Four) and artist R.B. Silva (Captain America: Symbol of Truth), anchors the biggest Doom-centric event since 2015’s Secret Wars, when Victor von Doom usurped the power of the Beyonders to make himself God Emperor Doom.

This time, Doom manipulated Doctor Strange into transferring him the mantle of Earth’s new superior Sorcerer Supreme to save the world from invading vampires during Blood Hunt. As Strange embarks on a journey to become the first-ever Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard in the One World Under Doom tie-in series Doctor Strange of Asgard, Doom will declare himself Emperor of the World and ruler of a new United Latveria.

Leading the charge against Emperor Doom is Sam Wilson’s Captain America, the star of Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World, while Red Hulk and the Thunderbolts — who are also set to make their MCU debuts this year — will take aim at the iron-fisted dictator in new tie-in series Red Hulk and Thunderbolts: Doomstrike. In another example of MCU synergy, Captain America’s strike team in One World Under Doom #3 (out April 23) will consist of villains recently featured in the movies.

The just-revealed team of Avengers allied with villains includes Baron Mordo (played by Chiwetel Ejiofor in 2016’s Doctor Strange), Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and Alejandro Saab in What If…?), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home), and M.O.D.O.K. (Corey Stoll in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).

“This issue features a huge fight – all the heroes (and villains!) versus Doom,” North said. “It was a ton of fun to write, and even more fun to see drawn when R.B. Silva was done with it. And it doesn’t go the way you might think, and actually leads to an even BIGGER fight in the next issue! It’s got some Doom moments I’m super proud of. How could it not, when you’ve got characters like M.O.D.O.K. and Doctor Octopus trying to take down Doom for their own reasons?”

The synopsis:

“The Avengers have faced Doom. But Earth still needs avenging – and it’s not just the heroes who dislike having Doom in charge. And so heroes and villains unite against Doom, intent on taking him down once and for all!



But that’s not all: A simultaneous magic attack reveals the shocking truth of HOW Doom took over the world – with terrifying implications for how others might – or might not – take it from him. However, Doom’s mind – vast and cool and unsympathetic – is not the only one regarding Earth with envious eyes.”

One World Under Doom #1 goes on sale Feb. 12.