Doctor Doom Just Made a Massive Change to the Fantastic Four

One World Under Doom has seen Doctor Doom succeed in taking over the world, and he’s done it without firing a shot. The leaders of the world have ceded control to Doom, and the world has become a part of the Latverian kingdom. Doom started out rather well, telling countries around the world that they have to give their people healthcare and education, even destroying Hydra. Doom is seemingly serious about helping the world, but the Fantastic Four and the Avengers do not believe that what Doom is doing is in any way altruistic. This leads to One World Under Doom #2, by Ryan North and R.B. Silva, which sees the Fantastic Four trying to figure out a way to show the world that Doom is the monster they know him to be, which leads to them deciding to pull a sneak attack on Doom later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, this isn’t the first time that the Fantastic Four and the Avengers have tried to make Doom look bad since he took the throne of the world and Doom is ready for them. He confronts them with a group of civilians who have pledged their lives to protect them, and even lets Invisible Woman know that if she tries to destroy their weapons, the weapons will explode and kill them. The Fantastic Four stand down, but Doom isn’t done yet. He turns his eyes to the Thing and decides to do something that Mr. Fantastic has never been able to do, which feels like the entire point of everything that Doom is currently doing.

Doom Cures the Thing Because Mr. Fantastic Can’t

The Fantastic Four gained their powers from cosmic radiation. Reed, Sue, and Johnny all got powers that made their lies better, but Ben Grimm was transformed into a monster. Reed promised his best friend that he would find a way to cure his friend but he never did. In fact, there have been times where Reed could actually cure his friend, but he chose not to because Ben’s powers and presence as a hero were more important than him having a life as Ben Grimm. The Thing has come to terms with being the Thing, and currently has a life that he only could have dreamed in the old days; he’s married to Alicia Masters and has a loving family. The Thing doesn’t want to go back to his old life. However, Doom doesn’t care because he’s trying to prove a point and cures the Thing of his “curse”.

Doom wants the world to know how smart he is, and his actions in One World Under Doom all feel like the actions of someone trying to prove a point. Curing the Thing looks like Doom going back to his favorite pass time, and that’s making Mr. Fantastic look bad. For years, Doom has had to deal with Mr. Fantastic being better than him in every way; even when Doom became God Emperor Doom, he knew that Mr. Fantastic would have done a better job of fixing the multiverse than Doom did — something that Mr. Fantastic proved by rebuilding the multiverse with his family and the Future Foundation. Doom’s actions in One World Under Doom all seem like the actions of someone trying to prove that they’re as great as they think they are. For Doctor Doom, that means trying to show the world that he can do things that Mr. Fantastic can’t, and that includes curing the Thing.

Doom Has Something to Prove

Longtime Marvel fans’ jaws dropped when they read Secret Wars (2015) #9. This was the battle between God Emperor Doom and Reed Richards, where Doom admitted that Richards would have done a better job. No one ever thought they’d see Doom say anything like that. Reed Richards will always have that over Doom. While in the years since Doom has been a bit less villainous than he was before, there’s no way that moment doesn’t stick in his craw. It’s easy to see that Doom would want to do anything to prove that he could do something better than Mr. Fantastic, hence his actions in One World Under Doom.

Look at Doom’s actions, even beyond curing the Thing. All of them are Doom succeeding at things that Mr. Fantastic either has failed at in the past or would never try. Doom wants everyone to know that he is better than Mr. Fantastic in every way and One World Under Doom feels like Doom doing everything he can to erase the memory of him telling Reed Richards that he was better than Doom.

One World Under Doom #2 is on sale every where comics are sold.