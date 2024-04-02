Marvel Announces Black Widow: Venomous

Black Widow and her Venom symbiote will be the focus of a new one-shot later this year. Black Widow has been many things during her tenure in the Marvel Universe: she's been a spy, villain, Avenger, and more. What many fans may not have expected was for her to gain a symbiote ally and join the Venom family of characters. The pages of Venom have recently guest-starred Natasha Romanoff, as she teamed up with Dylan Brock to hunt for a serial killer. A big Venom crossover event is planned for this year, and Black Widow will be a major player in it.

Black Widow: Venomous is a July one-shot from writer Erica Schultz (Daredevil: Gang War, Hallows' Eve) and artist Luciano Vecchio (Resurrection of Magneto). The comic will see Black Widow fully embrace her place in the symbiote hivemind and set her on the path to Venom War, an upcoming symbiote event that will see every symbiote choose a side in an explosive conflict between the Venom father and son duo of Eddie and Dylan Brock.

"Who doesn't want to write Natasha Romanoff? And with a badass symbiote, it didn't take much to convince me," Schultz said. "Luciano Vecchio's art is so amazing. It's been so fun to delve into Nat's spy craft techniques, and you just may learn something new about her."

What is Black Widow: Venomous about?

The description of Black Widow: Venomous reads, "THE WIDOW'S BITE IS VENOMOUS! Natasha Romanoff, the infamous spy known as the Black Widow, didn't go looking to bond with an alien symbiote. But a good spy works with all the tools available to her, and when one of the most powerful and versatile weapons in the universe lands in your lap…you take it. Now she just needs to figure out how to work with a weapon with its own drives and desires. Redefining Widow's relationship with her symbiote, and setting the stage for her appearance in Venom War!"

The artwork for Marvel's Venom War teaser features Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock as Venom, each leading their armies into battle reminiscent of the superhero showdown in Captain America: Civil War. On Team Eddie Brock we have Agent Anti-Venom, aka Flash Thompson, a former Venom, and Bedlam, one of Eddie Brock's most recent incarnations. On Team Dylan Brock is Red Goblin (Normie Osborn), Sleeper, and Black Widow, who is a new addition to the Venom mythos.

Black Widow: Venomous #1 goes on sale July 31st. Let us know your thoughts on the comic in the comments!