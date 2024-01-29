Black Widow's Classic Costume Returns For New Variant

Natasha Romanoff dons her classic Marvel costume in a variant cover of Black Widow & Hawkeye. This year sees Marvel celebrate the 60th anniversary of Black Widow and Hawkeye, and the publisher is giving the duo the spotlight in a limited series helmed by writer Stephanie Phillips (Contest of Chaos) and artist Paolo Villanelli (Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest). The four-issue limited series will offer an action-packed adventure that takes place in the present day, while also exploring their espionage-filled pasts. Since Black Widow's past will be a part of the comic, it only makes sense that the costume she made her Marvel debut in makes an appearance as well.

Marvel released a variant cover for Black Widow & Hawkeye #1 by renowned and best-selling cover artist Stanley "Artgerm" Lau. The variant cover depicts Black Widow in the "femme fatale" costume she debuted in back in 1959's Tales of Suspense #52. Gone is the all-black body suit she's known for, instead replaced with a fishnet costume sporting a blue mask, cape, and midsection suit. Her earrings and neck cowl features her "B" and "W" initials. She also has dark black hair instead of the crimson red that matches her current-day outfit.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What is Black Widow & Hawkeye about?

The description of Black Widow & Hawkeye #1 reads, "THE EYES OF A HAWK AND THE VENOM OF A WIDOW! Even when Black Widow and Hawkeye had no one to trust, they still had each other—even though their paths sometimes diverged. So when Clint Barton is accused of a rogue assassination attempt that puts the U.S. and Madripoor at odds, a symbiote-equipped Natasha Romanoff thinks nothing of coming to his aid. But as echoes of their past ripple into the present, it will take all their faith in each other—and the lessons learned along the way—to protect their futures."

"I love getting the chance to dig deep with Natasha Romanoff and Clint Barton to tell a fast-paced spy story that celebrates their 60th anniversary," Phillips shared. "Nothing is as it seems, and I'm having a ton of fun writing these characters. Not to mention they both look great for 60."

Black Widow has a Venom symbiote suit

The Black Widow is the newest Marvel hero to have their very own Venom symbiote. For readers who have kept up with the Venom ongoing series since it relaunched under Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch have witnessed several changes to the Lethal Protector's mythos. Eddie Brock's son, Dylan, has the mantle of Venom now, while Eddie was busy being the new King in Black. Along the way, Eddie seemingly died and had adventures learning about his future fate. Meanwhile, Dylan and the new Toxin host are working together to solve who is attacking Alchemax employees. This all ties in with Black Widow, who is also doing her own investigation, which leads to her getting a symbiote as well.

Readers can see Black Widow and her symbiote inside the pages of Venom, Thunderbolts, and the upcoming Black Widow & Hawkeye. The first issue of Black Widow & Hawkeye #1 goes on sale March 13th.