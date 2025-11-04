It’s Time Marvel Sends Venom Back to Basics

Ever since Venom first appeared in Marvel Comics, he has never remained consistent, undergoing massive changes over the years. In 2025, Venom once again changed and is no longer connected to anyone from the past. However, what this has done is not only to change everything that fans loved about Venom, but also to alter Eddie Brock into something that doesn’t really fit what the character had developed into over the years. That said, there needs to be a time in the near future when Venom gets back to basics and reverts to his past form, one that remains one of Marvel’s most popular characters when done right.

While the Mary Jane Watson as Venom storyline has resulted in some fun twists and turns, it is time to reunite Eddie Brock and Venom and get back to the basics again.

Venom Has Lost Something Without Eddie Brock

Venom has undergone several changes throughout his existence in Marvel Comics. He started with Peter Parker before moving on to Eddie Brock. Since then, he has also bonded with countless characters, including Mac Gargan, Flash Thompson, Lee Price, Angelo Fortunato, and Dylan Brock. Venom is now bonded with Mary Jane Watson. However, out of all these hosts, none compares to Eddie Brock, and when Eddie and Venom are not together, something is missing in Marvel Comics.

Seeing Venom and Mary Jane together is strange, but at least it keeps MJ a vital part of Marvel Comics as the company continues to keep her and Peter separated. However, it has hurt Venom in the long run. Venom and MJ have an interesting relationship, but it really doesn’t work as well as his genuine connection with Eddie Brock. It also doesn’t help that Eddie is still around, but with the worst possible symbiote attached to him.

Eddie Brock is bonded with Carnage now, and that is a terrible thing for the antihero since Carnage is a cold-blooded killer. Carnage has to keep killing, and Eddie knows this. As a result, Eddie is trying to focus Carnage on killing only the worst people in the Marvel Universe, which is similar to what television fans saw in the TV show Dexter. Once again, this is an interesting storyline, but it can only last as one story, and Eddie doesn’t need to remain with Carnage after it ends. When the Carnage storyline comes to its logical conclusion, Marvel needs to get Eddie and Venom back together as soon as possible.

It’s Time For The Lethal Protector to Return

Venom and Eddie Brock need to be together, and things need to go back to the way they were before. This really means that it’s time to get Venom back to his role as the Lethal Protector. Eddie needs to have this symbiote back to return to normal. Bringing back Knull, as Marvel is doing now in Queen in Black with Hela, is not the best course of action and will likely do nothing but confuse the Venom storyline even further. The more that he changes, the less Venom maintains what makes him special.

Even if bonding with Eddie Brock again returns Venom to his brain-eating days, it is more interesting than what is going on in comics right now. Now, Al Ewing and Charles Soule have done some interesting work, and combining the world of Thor and Venom should be fun, but Mary Jane Watson as Venom is a lot like Eddie Brock and Carnage. It needs to tell this one story, but it needs to change once that ends. This should happen in February 2026, with the start of the Amazing Spider-Man: Death Spiral storyline, which should culminate Venom and Carnage’s current storylines and set things up for the future.

Whatever happens, it is time to see Eddie Brock and Venom back together again. Ultimately, the significant events that are constantly changing the Marvel Comics Universe need to slow down somewhat so characters like Venom can find their footing again.

What do you think?