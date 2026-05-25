5 Best Venom Hosts in Marvel Comics, Ranked

What started as a simple alternate black costume for Spider-Man ultimately evolved into one of Marvel Comics‘ most popular villains/anti-heroes: Venom. An amorphous, corrupting alien, Venom belongs to a species called the Symbiotes, who latch onto hosts to grant them immense powers and terrifying appearances. With the ability to attach itself to anyone, Marvel naturally had the Venom symbiote jump from host to host, offering variations in design and storytelling opportunities, some better than others. Whether as heroes, villains, or both, these are the best characters to merge with the Venom symbiote.

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Over the years, Venom has had dozens of hosts. Some willingly accept the power Venom offers, while others are unwilling participants. Either way, together, the host and symbiote form the unstoppable duo Venom.

5) Dylan Brock

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As the son of Eddie Brock, Dylan was practically destined to become Venom. In fact, Dylan has some of the Venom symbiote’s DNA, making him the alien’s offspring as well. Given his hybrid status, Dylan can telepathically control other Symbiotes, making him crucial in the defeat of Knull, the God of Symbiote’s invasion of Earth. When Eddie is killed in battle, the Venom symbiote latches itself onto Dylan to protect him. Like his father, Dylan became an anti-hero who fought the evil Symbiotes, including Bedlam. Unlike other versions of Venom, Dylan could manifest chains rather than webbing. Although Dylan’s time as Venom was short-lived, it still showed that he was more than capable of living up to his father’s legacy.

4) Mac Gargan

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Even before becoming Venom, Mac Gargan was the powerful and vicious Spider-Man villain the Scorpion. During a mission to kidnap Aunt May, Gargan came across the Venom symbiote and merged with it. Gargan was one of the most evil versions of Venom as he used his newfound power to torture, kill, and eat anyone he wanted. Despite his cruelty, he was drafted into the government-sanctioned Thunderbolts team to hunt down heroes who didn’t abide by the Superhuman Registration Act. During the events of “Dark Reign,” Gargan was recruited for Norman Osborn’s Dark Avengers team, where he impersonated Spider-Man. Even though Gargan eventually had the symbiote stripped from him and he returned to his Scorpion persona, he’s still remembered for bringing the Venom mantle back to its villainous roots.

3) Peter Parker

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The host who started it all, Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, could never have guessed that the black costume he wore during Secret Wars was alive. “The Black Costume Saga” is one of the most iconic Spider-Man stories in the character’s history, as although the Venom symbiote increases the Web-Head’s strength, it also makes him more hostile and alienates him from his loved ones. Ultimately, Peter must rip the symbiote off his body to break free of its corruptive influence. However, the Venom symbiote’s obsession with Peter led it to possess Eddie Brock and repeatedly try to reconnect with its former host. Even as Venom has become an anti-hero, Peter is still wary of the symbiote that tortured him for years.

2) Flash Thompson

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For decades, Flash Thompson was known as Peter Parker’s former bully-turned-best friend. However, after he joined the army and lost his legs in battle, the government offered Flash another opportunity to serve his country by becoming the new host of the symbiote. Designated as Agent Venom, the symbiote provided Flash the ability to walk again, and he became a covert operative for the U.S. government. Combining the symbiote’s abilities with his military training, Flash was one of the most heroic versions of Venom. Flash and the Venom Symbiote soon formed a near-unbreakable bond and partnership. Although Flash eventually lost the symbiote, he continued his heroic career by becoming the host of the Anti-Venom symbiote.

1) Eddie Brock

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From villain to hero, Eddie Brock is the most popular and complex Venom. Initially, a reporter who lost his job because of Spider-Man, Eddie’s hatred made him the perfect host for the symbiote after the Wall-Crawler discarded it. Together, they became one of Spider-Man’s deadliest enemies as they sought to destroy him and everyone he loved. Eddie’s journey to let go of his hate and try to use the symbiote for good was incredibly captivating, culminating in him becoming the iconic Lethal Protector. Eddie and the symbiote have a complicated relationship full of ups and downs that lend to great psychological drama. Even if they’re now apart, Eddie and the Venom symbiote will always find their way back to each other.

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