Marvel and Zombies Run Co-Creator Team for Marvel Move Fitness App

Marvel is encouraging its legion of fans to get in shape with the announcement of a new fitness app. Summer 2023 will see the launch of Marvel Move, a new interactive mobile fitness program from Zombies, Run! co-creator Six to Start and Marvel Entertainment. For those who aren't aware, Zombies, Run! is already a popular fitness app, so it makes sense for Marvel to team with Six to Start to create its own Marvel-themed workout app as well. Even better, some of your fan-favorite Marvel characters will be a part of Marvel Move, including Thor, Loki, Hulk, and the X-Men.

Marvel Move will merge entertainment and exercise with unique storyline-led running adventures. Marvel Move will be available as a featured fitness program in the forthcoming ZRX app, the new home of Zombies, Run!, and more brands to be announced.

Marvel and Zombies, Run! Teams Comment on Marvel Move

"There's nothing more motivating than combining exercise and storytelling. Ten years of making the world's best-selling smartphone fitness game, Zombies, Run!, have taught us that epic adventures with characters you love can make you go that extra mile. Our collaboration with Marvel will deliver that same powerful motivation to millions more," said Adrian Hon, CEO and co-founder of Six to Start. "Interactive storytelling is the 21st century's dominant form of entertainment. We're incredibly excited to help fans of the Marvel Universe achieve their fitness goals with their favourite characters – and turn them into heroes themselves."

"Marvel fans have a deep connection to the storylines in the comics, so we're very excited for them, along with our newer fans, to experience new adventures with the characters they know and love," said Ryan Penagos, Marvel Vice President & Creative Executive. "I started my own fitness journey with the Zombies, Run! training program years ago, and I can confidentially say the Marvel Universe is in excellent hands when it comes to bringing our fans an epic adventure in fitness!"

The Marvel Move Founders Club offers some exclusive benefits. While the benefits will be somewhat limited, it does include a free trial of Marvel Unlimited, one free month of Zombies, Run!, and invitations to private Q&A livestreams, all for a two-year subscription to Marvel Move. Founders Club members can also get their name in the credits of Marvel Move. For a limited time only, two years of membership is available for $99, a 30% discount on the standard price of $74.99 per year. The Founders Club is only open to new members prior to the launch of Marvel Move and features five membership tiers, filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Marvel Move Storylines Announced

The following storylines will be available when Marvel Movie releases this summer: