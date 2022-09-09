Marvel Announces Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Celebration Details at D23 Expo

Spider-Man is celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the Wall-Crawler at D23 Expo this weekend. Marvel released some of the events that will be taking place to look back on Peter Parker's crime-fighting career. "Beyond Amazing" has been rolling for a while this year, and it ramps up with two special variants for Amazing Fantasy #1000. Attendees can look forward to Huberto Ramos's art with colors by Edgar Delgado. Mickey Mouse himself is handing Spidey a cake, and then the other one sees the Marvel hero returning the favor for Walt Disney Company's 100th Anniversary next year. Talent central will see the chance for fans to get their new books signed by the Editor-in-Chief of Marvel C.B. Cebulski and other Spider-Verse creators.

"Very few characters have touched the lives of fans around the world the way that Spider-Man has over the past 60 years," Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Consumer Products, told Marvel.com. "We're thrilled to be collaborating with best-in-class brands on unique Spider-Man offerings that continue to expand Marvel's leadership in the lifestyle space."

At #D23Expo? Celebrate #SpideyBeyondAmazing AND #Disney100 with a special comics giveaway! 🎂



Learn how you could web up your own copies at the Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man panel here: https://t.co/leqp4bd2VQ pic.twitter.com/QZGdzRXUPH — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) September 9, 2022

Here's how Marvel is describing their Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man panel. Over on the Backlot stage, you can: "Celebrate sixty spectacular, sensational, web-slinging years of Spider-Man! From his humble debut in 1962's AMAZING FANTASY #15, he wall-crawled his way to international super-stardom. Now, join Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski as they team up to trace the comics history of the web-head across six decades—and BEYOND! Tantalizing trivia about the webbed wonder will be shared in this can't-miss panel, so be sure to swing by! Fans attending will also receive a special exclusive giveaway (while supplies last)"

There's also that Amazing Fantasy #1000 signing with lots of Marvel talent that you can look forward to on Saturday! "Swing by Talent Central to meet Marvel's Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe, Amazing Spider-Man writer Zeb Wells, and Amazing Spider-Man and Strange Academy artist Humberto Ramos for a signing opportunity!"

"Since Peter Parker's debut in 1962, the world's favorite wall-crawler has inspired millions of Marvel fans through his iconic adventures and stories. Next year, be a part of Spider-Man's 60th-anniversary celebrations all year long!"

