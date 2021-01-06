Exclusive Spider-Man: Miles Morales Funko Pops Are Live

Spider-Man: Miles Morales launched recently for the PS4 and PS5 as a follow-up to Insomniac Games' wildly popular 2018 title Marvel's Spider-Man. It did not disappoint. That said, Funko has released numerous Funko Pop figures based on Spider-Man suit designs that can be unlocked in the game, but the very first exclusive Pops in the lineup have just gone live.

Funko's first Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales Pop figure exclusive is a Winter Suit variant featuring Miles hanging upside down and flashing a V sign. That Pop figure is now available to pre-order here at Hot Topic for $12.50 with shipping slated for February.

The second Spider-Man: Miles Morales Pop figure exclusive is a version of the Programmable Suit figure with a pose that slightly different from the common version. It also appears to be a glow-in-the-dark variant. Pre-orders for that figure are live here at GameStop for $11.99 with shipping slated for March.

As for the commons in the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Funko Pop lineup, there are currently 10 figures based on suit designs in the game. These figures include the follwing:

Bodega Cat Suit

S.T.R.I.K.E Suit

2020 Suit

Winter Suit

Programmable Suit

Advanced Tech Suit

Purple Rein Suit

Crimson Cowl Suit

T.R.A.C.K Suit

Classic Suit

Pre-orders for the entire wave of commons are available here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for $10.99 with shipping slated for April.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now available on the PS4 and PS5.

