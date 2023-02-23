Marvel Teases Contest of Chaos

Forget Contest of Champions, Marvel Comics is preparing fans for the Contest of Chaos era. The ComicsPro retailer summit is currently taking place in Pittsburg, with publishers announcing new content and events to come in the year ahead. We've already got announcements for Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch returning to the Ultimate Universe for Ultimate Invasion. If that wasn't enough, Alex Ross is celebrating the 60th anniversaries of the X-Men and Avengers with a pair of commemorative covers that will be featured as variant covers for both series later this year. Another event Marvel fans can look forward to in 2023 is Contest of Chaos.

Marvel released a piece of promotional art by Bryan Hitch for Contest of Chaos, which features the Avengers, X-Men, Spider-Man, Venom, Deadpool, Moon Knight, Ghost-Spider, and more in an intense battle. The artwork also comes with the tagline, "Absolute Chaos Corrupts Absolutely," with the promise that more information on Contest of Chaos will be revealed next week. It's also billed as "an upcoming Marvel Comics saga that challenges your favorite heroes to embrace their inner CHAOS!"

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Avengers 60th Anniversary Plans Announced

Marvel is kicking off a year-long celebration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes for the Avengers' 60th anniversary. Marvel Entertainment announced Beyond Earth's Mightiest, a campaign celebrating 60 years of the Avengers that includes new comics, collectibles, toys, apparel, accessories, home decor, party items, stationery, video series, live experiences, and more. Marvel HQ is getting things started with two new short-form series: Marvel's Avengers: Stunt Squad and Marvel Mech Strike: Mechasaurs. Of course, Marvel is making waves on the comics side with a new volume of Avengers by writer Jed MacKay and Marvel's Stormbreakers artist C.F. Villa.

The Marvel HQ family platform launches Marvel's Avengers: Stunt Squad on Saturday, February 11th, on the Marvel HQ YouTube channel. The description of the short reads, "In collaboration with Hasbro, this new motion comics series of shorts will follow genius inventor Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, as he creates a new nanotech launch pad that allows his elite team of Avengers, aka his Stunt Squad, to fly through the air, show off their moves, and perform awesome heroic feats as they take their battles against Marvel's meanest baddies to delightful new heights! Witness new high-flying adventures featuring Hulk, Black Panther, and Captain Americas Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson, premiering globally February 11 across Marvel HQ's worldwide YouTube channels. Episodes will release regularly through April 2023, and later this month, Hasbro will bring characters from the shorts to life in a new upcoming toy line."

Next up is Marvel Mech Strike: Mechasaurs in March. Its description reads, "In this third season of the popular Marvel Mech Strike short-form series, Ultron has returned to take over humanity…by sending it back to the PREHISTORIC AGE! When all hope seems lost, Shuri and Iron Man discover a new Mech Strike armor to give them a fighting chance. But will the combined might and ingenuity of the Avengers be enough to save the world?"

Some fan-favorite Marvel animated series will also make their way back to Disney XD all year long. Some of the titles fans can look forward to include Marvel's Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout!, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom.