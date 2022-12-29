Deciding which comic book writers stood out in a crowded field can be a daunting task, especially when you narrow it down to just one year. The stories they tell can range from one-and-done tales to multi-issue epics, with anthologies and annuals mixed in for some added flavor. What it can really come down to is which writers work seamlessly with their larger creative teams to captivate readers for 365 days. The team over at ComicBook.com has gotten together to decide which writers really stood out in 2022, with only one standing tall above the rest.

The winner of the 2022 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Writer is...

Chip Zdarsky!

Marvel relaunched Daredevil in 2019 from the creative team of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, instantly adding to its long line of successful runs on the Man Without Fear. However, it's the work done by Zdarsky in 2022 that we have the pleasure of focusing on. Some of the many highlights include another relaunch of Daredevil after the shocking events of Devil's Reign, contributing to the landmark #650 Legacy issue, and bringing Matt Murdock and Elektra closer than ever by making them the King and Queen of The Fist. Speaking of The Fist, the organization is back better than ever under Daredevil and Elektra's guidance, as they prepare to go to war with Punisher and The Hand.

Daredevil can be a tricky character to take write, especially when you consider some of the legends that have crafted epic runs like Frank Miller, Ann Nocenti, Brian Michael Bendis, and Mark Waid. Zdarsky has put his own spin unique spin on the larger Daredevil mythos, bringing The Fist back better than ever with a clear objective, as well as elevating Elektra to Daredevil status at the same time.

There's a lot to look forward to from Chip Zdarsky and Daredevil as we enter 2023, including a possible final war between The Fist and The Hand, as well as Daredevil and Elektra crossing their friends in the superhero community like the Avengers. We may also be nearing the end of Zdarsky's run on Daredevil next year, and you can guarantee that the ending will be something that fans will be talking about for years to come. It would be only fitting after everything Zdarsky has contributed to the Man Without Fear in 2022.

Congrats to Chip Zdarsky on his Golden Issue Awards win!

