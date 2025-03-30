Marvel Makes a Deadpool & Wolverine Variant Comics Canon

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine had more variants than the comic book industry in the 1990s. Among named Deadpool variants like Nicepool (Ryan Reynolds) and Deadpool Corps members Lady Deadpool (Blake Lively), Kidpool (Inez Reynolds), Headpool (voiced by Nathan Fillion) and Cowboypool (voiced by Matthew McConaughey), the movie had an abundance of ‘Pools like a Samurai Deadpool, a Golden Age Deadpool, a Baby Deadpool, and the futuristic Deadpool 2099.

In the new comic Pooluminati #1, released just in time for April Pool’s Day, Wade Wilson and his daughter Ellie Camacho — who are doing business as Deadpool & Daughters LLC in the main Marvel Universe — are summoned by the Poolluminati, a version of the secret superhero society the Illuminati (but all Deadpools).

A mysterious, hooded Deadpool brings Wade and Ellie to the Poolluminati, which includes Vaudepool (a vaudevillian performer), Swimmingpool (who wears a unicorn pool float while not in his in-ground pool), Valleypool (a 90s-style teen who is, like, totally rad), Mousepool (an adorable cartoon mouse), and LoopPool (who only speaks in palindromes). The leader, Brainpool, the smartest Deadpool in the multiverse, was abducted by terrorists and taken to a remote facility, so the hooded Deadpool needs Wade and Ellie to get him back.

At the secret base, Wade and Ellie are attacked by a Mechapool that turns out to be piloted by yet another variant Wade Wilson. They encounter Brainpool (with a Leader-sized cranium), Dwarfpool (not from Middle Earth, for legal reasons), Catpool (natural enemy of Dogpool and Mousepool), and Samuraipool, a katana-wielding samurai who appears as he does in Deadpool & Wolverine.

It turns out that Brainpool broke off from the Poolluminati to found the Pooluminati (now spelled with one “L”) because the hooded Deadpool — who is revealed to be Deadpool 2099, an Ellie from a possible future — has turned their secret society into a joke. She’s been recruiting merchandisable members like Lady Deadpool, Kidpool, and Frogpool, who then attack Brainpool’s hench-pools after he stabs Wade with his sword.

Brainpool uses his telekinetic powers to disarm Deadpool 2099, but before he can kill her future-self, Ellie neutralizes Brainpool with a knife to the brain. Ellie 2099 explains that the big-brained Deadpool has been big-headed ever since the Poolluminati elected him Grand Maestro, and preferred a more “intellectually pure” organization.

Back at Swimmingpool’s swimming pool, they throw the 1st Annual Pooluminati BBQ to welcome their newest members: Ellie, Wade, and any other Deadpool variant who wishes to join.

Marvel’s April Fool’s Day one-shot, written by Zak Gorman and penciled by Todd Nauck, is on sale now.