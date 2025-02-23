Marvel’s New Deadpool Series Wades Into the Multiversal Pooluminati

Marvel‘s most secret team is the Illuminati: Iron Man of the Avengers. Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four. Black Bolt, ruler of the Inhumans. Prince Namor of Atlantis. Stephen Strange, Sorcerer Supreme. And Professor Charles Xavier of the X-Men. Together, they acted behind the scenes of some of the Marvel Universe’s most consequential events, including the Kree-Skrull War, the collection of the six Infinity Gems, the first Secret Wars, Planet Hulk, World War Hulk, and Secret Invasion. But there’s an even more secret society that is the biggest assembly of Deadpools since the interdimensional Deadpool Corps: the Pooluminati.

Following his short-lived death and recent return in the pages of Cody Ziglar’s ongoing Deadpool run, Wade Wilson and his daughter Ellie — a.k.a. Deadpool and Deadpool of Deadpool & Daughters, LLC — are joining the ranks of the copyright-infringing Illuminati Pooluminati. The new series, written by Zac Gorman (Fantastic Four Infinity Comic) and Alexis Quasarano (Deadpool) and penciled by Enid Balam (TVA) and Todd Nauck (X-Men ’97), introduces the most elite Deadpools from across the Multiverse when Pooluminati #1 goes on sale on March 26.

Nauck’s cover shows Wade and Ellie flanked by fan-favorites like Lady Deadpool, Kidpool, Dogpool, Headpool, Deadpool the Duck, Dominopool and Catpool, to name but a few.

“Deadpool and his daughter Ellie embark on an inter-dimensional adventure to prove they’re worthy of joining the prestigious ranks of the Pooluminati. But what dark secrets will they unearth in the process?” the synopsis states, adding that the new series opens with “Wade Wilson whisking Ellie away to an inter-dimensional portal. Through the rift, they arrive at the Pooluminati’s headquarters, where they are greeted by a vibrant assortment of Deadpool variants from across the Multiverse. Then, father and daughter team up to fight a giant Deadpool mech. What could possibly go wrong?”

In addition to the cover reveal (above) and interior artwork (below) — which shows the Deadpools and symbiote dog-daughter Princess encountering mecha-Deadpool, a pool-themed ‘Pool, Mouse-Pool, and more — Marvel shared the series of April Pool’s Day variant covers that will cover upcoming issues of Deadpool, Cable: Love and Chrome, X-Men and more titles in the lead up to April Fool’s Day on April 1.

Pooluminati #1 Preview

