Marvel Teases Wade Wilson’s New Love Interest (And Villain) in Deadpool #350

Wade Wilson has had many loves in his life: The mutant copycat Vanessa Carlysle. The succubus Shiklah. X-Force’s Siryn. Death herself. Carmelita Camacho. The Golden Girls star Bea Arthur. But in the upcoming Deadpool #15 — which marks the milestone 350th issue of the regenerating degenerate — Wade will meet his match when Cupid’s arrow hits his heart. (Actually, it’s the piercing blade of the fatal femme fatale Kurami, a sword-wielding warrior who will make her deadly debut in Deadpool #350 in June.)

Kurami Itto is “a low-vision tech-assisted assassin that catches Deadpool’s interest in more ways than one,” according to former Deadpool series writer Gerry Duggan, who reunites with Deadpool Vol. 6 artist Matteo Lolli for a short story in the super-sized anniversary issue.

The ongoing Deadpool comic run by writer Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man) and artist Rogê Antonio (Carnage) introduced new villain Death Grip, who killed Deadpool by nullifying his healing factor in last year’s Deadpool #6. Wade’s daughter, Ellie Camacho, then took up the mantle of Deadpool, and resurrected her father with the help of his ex, Dr. Val Vuong, in Deadpool #9.

With Deadpool & Daughters, LLC back in the killing-for-money business, team DP — Wade, Ellie, Taskmaster, Doug, and symbiote dog/Deadpool’s other daughter Princess — has been on the hunt for a weapon that can kill Death Grip. A new arc guest-starring Wolverine will begin in April’s Deadpool #13, which will put the Deadpools on the path to revenge in Ziglar and Antonio’s Deadpool #15 (legacy #350) in June.

“I was touched that editor Mark Basso asked Matteo Lolli and I to return for a Deadpool short for his 350th issue, and I needed to pause and think about what I might do if I were to go down memory lane,” guest writer Duggan said. “Then, I realized it would be better not to go home again at all, so I wanted to introduce someone new and fun that could be a gift to the character that was a gift to me.”

Marvel Comics revealed the first look at Kurami Itto on the Deadpool #350 variant cover by Lolli (above), along with Tarin Clarke’s cameo-filled standard cover (below) featuring the Merc with a Mouth alongside Ellie, Logan, Cable, Captain America, Domino, Val, Doug, and Princess.

