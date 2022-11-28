Marvel Announces Hellcat Series

Patsy Walker is headlining a new Hellcat Marvel series. Hellcat was a part of the supporting cast on Christopher Cantwell's Iron Man run, with Tony Stark even proposing marriage to his fellow Avenger. Iron Man and Hellcat never walked down the matrimony aisle, but that doesn't mean Cantwell doesn't have more Hellcat stories to tell. The writer will team up with artist Alex Lins (New Mutants, Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood) for a five-issue Hellcat miniseries that finds Patsy Walker framed for murder, which she in turn must investigate to clear her name.

"It's been so rewarding to go even deeper with Hellcat in this new miniseries, and work so closely with Alex Lins on this book," Cantwell said. "I feel like Patsy was a great voice of conscience and groundedness in Iron Man, but we also hinted at some internal struggles and lingering darkness within her, which we explored even more in our Iron Man/Hellcat Annual issue this summer. But now, I think we're really harnessing the full power of her character in her own story, and finally unifying all these disparate pieces of her Marvel history—from her since-retconned cheery teenage years, to her time in the romance genre, to her ground-level heroing and vigilante days, to her more supernatural exploits—into one cohesive and definitive HELLCAT tale. This book is first and foremost a noir murder mystery—it's got grit and doesn't pull punches—and this is Patsy looking into the darkness she's struggled with throughout her entire life in order to see how much of it still remains in her soul."

"The first project I did with Chris was Moon Knight: Black, White and Blood and I quickly realized that he was that amazing kid in the playground that not only has the best ideas, but also the ones that invite everyone in to play with his toys," Lins added. "He writes in such a visual way that opens things up for artists to contribute and feel part of the process. His stories are well paced, clever, and BIG on imagery so as an artist, you can't ask for much more! From deeply broken character scenes to Hellcat fighting up some unsung super villains, this series has it all. I sense I might get to draw that CREEPY little bunny from Iron Man/Hellcat Annual so that would be a highlight in my career."

Hellcat Reunites With a Former Flame

While it's not known if Iron Man will make an appearance, another of Hellcat's former flames is confirmed to return: Daimon Hellstrom. The fan-favorite Sleepwalker will also make his presence known.

Hellcat #1 goes on sale March 15, 2023. The solicitation and cover can be found below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)