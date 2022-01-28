Iron Man To Ask Another Marvel Hero To Marry Him

Iron Man’s latest relationship takes a big step in his new comic. Chris Cantwell and Angel Unzueta are hyping Tony Stark getting down on one knee in Iron Man #20. For those unaware, the Avenger has been seeing Patsy Walker in the pages of this title. Hellcat has proved to be a good match for the industrialist as he adjusts to strange times like having cosmic powers. After a harrowing ordeal facing massive inter dimensional conflicts, Stark has found a bit of a quiet moment. All signs point to another Marvel Comics wedding, but will Happily Ever After be in the cards for these heroes?

In the world of superheroes, unions tend to get pushed to the side or at best last some years. (Not everyone can be Reed Richards and Sue Storm, in fact, they’re a bit of an anomaly.) Cantwell knows this and has been building toward this moment since the earliest days of this Iron Man run. The entire team is excited to see what people make of this colossal moment in Tony Stark’s life and how Patsy Walker responds to such a gesture.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tony Stark pops the question in 'Iron Man' #20! 💍 Iron Man and Hellcat’s relationship goes to the next level this May: https://t.co/y12WYwKDuB pic.twitter.com/6PbrhNZdYf — Iron Man (@Iron_Man) January 28, 2022

“Since Issue #1, bringing Patsy Walker/Hellcat into this story just felt right. She was the perfect kind of grounded presence in Tony Stark’s hyper-octane world that I believed could help bring more balance to his life. Patsy Walker’s best super-power in my mind has always been her ability to be human and sincere. And like Tony, she has had her share of demons in the past (some literal in her case).

“Both Patsy and Tony have gone through fundamental transformations in this story. And as the dust settles, and Tony sees Patsy as this phenomenal force in his life, he does the only thing he can think to do in order to keep her near him and connected: he proposes they be together for the rest of their lives. Of course, marriage is freighted for Patsy in ways it is for few other Marvel characters. Just one her previous relationships took her to the very depths of hell. It’s not an easy decision for her in the least.”

IRON MAN #20

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art by ANGEL UNZUETA

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by BETSY COLA

On Sale 5/11

Are you excited to see Iron Man get married? Let us know down in the comments!