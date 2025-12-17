Marvel Is Bringing Back Its Best Series Just In Time For Its 25th Anniversary

Back in 2001, Marvel got one of its best series with Alias. From Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Gaydos, the series marked the debut of Jessica Jones, super hero private investigator, and ushered in a new, darker, grittier side of the Marvel Universe. Both Alias and Jessica Jones went on to be fan favorites, with Jessica in particular becoming a major character even getting her own television series on Netflix (and is set to return in Daredevil: Born Again season two.) But after 28 issues, Alias ended its run in 2003 — that is until now.

Marvel has announced that, in celebration of the 25h anniversary of Alias, a new, five-issue series, Alias: Red Band is coming. The new series will be written by Sam Humphries with art by Geraldo Borges. David Mack is set to provide covers for the new series just as he did the original series. Additionally, while the original Alias was published under Marvel’s MAX imprint, Alias: Red Band is set to be polybagged for mature content as a Red Band series. Alias: Red Band #1 is set to go on sale March 11, 2026.

Alias: Red Band Is Just the Start

According to Marvel, the new Alias series is set to follow in Bendis and Gaydos’ footsteps and will tell a story that is both noir crime mystery and hero storytelling. Alias: Red Band will follow Jessica Jones investigating a series of grisly murders and to solve the case she will need some help. Jessica will be teaming up with Daredevil, the supervillain Typhoid Mary, and also dealing with some personal drama as well, namely the scrutiny of being married to mayor of New York City, Luke Cage. There series is said to be setting the stage for both Luke and Jessica to have major roles in the Marvel Universe in 2026.

“No one does it like Jessica Jones,” Humphries said (via Polygon). “She’s sharp, bitterly funny, and tenacious as hell. Brian Michale Bendis and Michael Gaydos snapped when they created her, a totally singular character with a unique POV on the superhero game. I’m excited to push the limits of the kind of cases Jessica Jones can investigate, and how far she’ll go to solve them.”

Could We Be Getting Even More Jessica Jones in Live Action?

The announcement of a new Alias series is sure to make fans excited and for multiple reasons. Not only is Jessica Jones a fan favorite character and fans will be amped to see her get celebrated for her 25th anniversary, but there’s also the bit about Jessica being set up to be a major part of the Marvel Universe in 2026. With the character already set to appear in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 which is coming to Disney+ in March as well, there’s been a lot of speculation that there could also be more for Jessica beyond Born Again as well — including a season 4 of Jessica Jones.

Marvel Television’s Jessica Jones debuted on Netflix in 2015 and ran for three seasons with Jessica also appearing in The Defenders. While fans have long hoped for more of the Netflix Marvel series, they to an extent got their wish with Born Again and the upcoming The Punisher Special Presentation. With Alias: Red Band coming to comics in March, it seems like the time might finally be right to get more of Jessica Jones in live action as well, bring Krysten Ritter’s take on the character even further and making fans of both the comics and live-action even happier.

Alias: Red Band #1 is set to go on sale from Marvel Comics on March 11, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!