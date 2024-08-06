Marvel Legends Death’s Head Exclusive Figure Is On Sale Now

Marvel Legends Death’s Head Figure

Hasbro has opened up pre-orders for the Fan Channel exclusive Marvel Legends Death’s Head figure, which was first revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. If you’re unfamiliar, the robotic character first appeared in the 1987 issue of Transformers UK from Simon Furman and artist Geoff Senior. Death’s Head is no-nonsense bounty hunter that was initially part of the Transformers universe but has since appeared in various Marvel UK comics. The figure will come with swappable hands and weapon accessories.

That said, this is your chance to pick up a rare exclusive Marvel Legends figure that’s based obscure but undeniably awesome character with a cult following. Pre-orders are available now here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99. Note that U.S. shipping is free on orders $59+, and EE is running a promotion through August 13th that offers a $20 coupon (delivered via email) that can be used on a purchase through the month of September. If you want to get over the threshold, the recent Green Goblin helmet and pumpkin bomb replicas would be a good choice as would the Marvel Legends Spider-Man Spider-Verse wave that’s dropping later this week.

Death’s Head Notable Appearances

Wanted: Galvatron — Dead or Alive!: Transformers UK (vol. 1) #113: Death’s Head’s first full appearance was also intended to be his last. It’s easy to see why that wasn’t the case when reviewing these old Transformers UK comics, though. The intergalactic bounty hunter’s excellent design and pitch-perfect attitude are present from the very start, and they’re the reason he’s stuck around since 1987.

The Life and Times of Death’s Head: Death’s Head (vol. 1) #1-10: Following the successful appearance of Death’s Head in various Marvel UK series, he was given his own title. It did not run for long, possibly due to it being smaller than most European comics, but laid out much of the early Death’s Head mythos and delivered the exact sorts of violence and humor that fans would come to expect from every future appearance.

The Body in Question: Strip (vol. 1) #13-20: This story, also published by Marvel UK in the Strip anthology, reveals an origin story for Death’s Head. While the character has never been very plot-oriented, this early starting point provides just enough mythology for readers to understand where the bounty hunter is coming from and that he has never been one for change.

No Time to Breathe: S.W.O.R.D. (vol. 1) #1-5: Writer Kieron Gillen is partially responsible for bringing Death’s Head into the modern Marvel universe, including him in the start of the S.W.O.R.D. series spinning out of Astonishing X-Men. It’s a familiar version of the original character updated only ever so slightly after a couple of decades hunting bounties across all of comics.