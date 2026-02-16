7 Avengers Who Died and Came Back to Life

The Avengers face off against the greatest threats ever, and they haven’t failed to save the world once. However, that doesn’t mean they haven’t taken any losses. Over the years, the team might have won the day, but they’ve also lost plenty of members. Sometimes, these losses have happened alongside the team, and other times they’ve died on other adventures. Sometimes, they fall to darkness and the team has to take them down themselves. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are as powerful as they come, but they aren’t greater than death, no matter how many battles they survive. Being a hero is never easy and being an Avenger is the hardest of them all.

However, no one stays dead in the Marvel Universe, and many of these deaths were less than permanent. The returned heroes have returned to the greatest team on Earth, rejoining the fight when they’re most needed. These seven Avengers have all lost their lives, but come back to rejoin the fight.

7) Wonder Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wonder Man is getting an push because of the MCU, but he’s always been low-key one of the most powerful heroes in Avengers history. His body was transformed into ionic energy, giving him extreme super strength and durability, but he’s died numerous times. In fact, he died in his first appearance. However, because he’s an energy being, he can usually be brought back to life because energy can neither be created destroyed. He was killed a second time in Force Works, but was brought back by Scarlet Witch, and has died and been brought back again by the powerful magic user.

6) Hawkeye

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Hawkeye is one of the most underrated Avengers. He’s a man who has trained himself in the usage of one of humanity’s oldest weapons, becoming a master of the bow and arrow. He’s also just a generally amazing combatant, able to use numerous weapons. He’s always been extremely skilled, but he’s also just a normal human being, so death has always been in the cards for him. He was killed in “Avengers Disassembled: Chaos”, scrifcing himself to save his teammates, and was later brought back to life by Scarlet Witch at the end of House of M, who had caused his death.

5) The Wasp

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Wasp is one of the founding members of the Avengers, and one of the team’s most important members. She may not seem like it, but she’s one of the toughest heroes in the group’s history, and has risen to the top of their hierarchy. This former Avengers chairwoman has survived nearly everything, but she has lost her life before. She was given what she thought were Pym Particles that would allow her to grow by someone she thought was Hank Pym, but was really a Skrull. In Secret Invasion, when the heroes had started the final battle against the aliens, she grew and became a human bomb. Thor was able to stop her from killing everyone, but she still exploded. It would later be learned that she was sent to the Microverse, and returned to rejoin the team.

4) The Sentry

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Sentry is one of the most powerful, and complicated, heroes around and he eventually got his chance with the Avengers. He ended up a member of the New Avengers, the Mighty Avengers, and the Dark Avengers. The whole time he was with them, he worked to control the Void, the evil inside him that forced the world to once wipe his memory from everyone or end the world. All of that changed as a member of the Dark Avengers, when Norman Osborn manipulated him and fed the Void. Eventually, that dark monster took control, tried to destroy Asgard, kill the Avengers, and eradicate the Earth. The hero inside of him was able to wrest back control of his body and let Thor kill him. However, because he’s basically a god, he returned… to eventually be killed by Knull. He’s about to return again, because you can’t keep a demigod down.

3) The Vision

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Vision was created by Ultron to destroy the team, but instead the synthezoid Avenger joined them and became one of their most stalwart teammates. However, he eventually went bad, deciding that he was the only one that could save the world. This led a battle that would end with him dismantled, but he was be rebuilt, kicking off the White Vision years. Eventually, he would return to normal, only to be killed by a rampaging She-Hulk after being used as a weapon by Scarlet Witch in “Avengers Disassembled: Chaos”. He’d eventually come back, and has been an Avenger on and off in the years since.

2) Thor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

There have been numerous versions of Thor in the Marvel Multiverse, and all of them have been capable of dying. While he is the God of Thunder, Norse gods can die and he’s ended up in Valhalla many, many times over the years. He’s always returned, sometimes in different guises or sometimes needing a human host to return to the living world. He’s been killed by the Destroyer, coming back by being bonded to Jake Olsen. He’s battled Ragnarok, “dying” with the rest of Asgard in “Avengers Disassembled: Thor”. He died in Fear Itself, but came back to stop Ulik the troll from pretending to be the new thunder god. Thor dies all the time, and he gets resurrected all the time as well.

1) Captain America

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Captain America has died numerous times in the comics, but the one that everyone remembers the best happened after Civil War. Cap lost the battle against Iron Man and the pro-Registration heroes, then was taken to trial, where he was shot by a brainwashed Sharon Carter, all in a plan by Red Skull. It was revealed that his death was merely being put in stasis outside of time by the Nazi. However, there have been other canon Cap deaths as well, like in the mid ’90s when everyone thought he was dead after his supersoldier serum ran out (and he was saved by Red Skull that time too; two nickels, not much, but weird it happened twice). He’s died a lot more than you realize, but always comes back.

