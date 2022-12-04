Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 Previews Scorpion Rematch

Supervillains new and old are supercharged in Marvel's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1. Writer Cody Ziglar (The Amazing Spider-Man, Spider-Punk) and artist Federico Vicentini's (Absolute Carnage: Miles Morales, Wolverine) new run on Miles Morales, launching December 7th, pits Brooklyn's wall-crawler against shadowy supervillain Rabble: a vengeful tech-genius giving Spidey's rogues' gallery a killer upgrade. But before she strikes in issue #2 (out January 11th), Miles will feel the sting of a classic Spider-villain: Mac Gargan, a.k.a. Scorpion. Below, interior pages from the electrifying first issue preview Miles' rematch with the Scorpion after their first encounter in 2019's Absolute Carnage: Miles Morales #1.

Check out the solicit and preview pages below.



Per Marvel Comics: "Spider-Man faces the strongest super-powered foes and most dangerous gauntlets the Multiverse can throw his way, and every time Miles Morales falls, he rises again — stronger than before. Until now. There are some punches you don't get up from and a new villain isn't pulling a single one as they threaten everyone and everything Miles loves. Between school, home, his love life and battling super-charged and upgraded villains night and day — Miles is reaching his breaking point. And when this new foe is finished, Spider-Man's world will be changed forever."

After swinging through the Multiverse and an apprenticeship under Peter Parker, Miles is back as a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man with a new mentor: police detective-turned-Hero for Hire Misty Knight.

"There's the drama of it, he's fighting villains and stuff but also, he's a young kid, he's a teenager. He's got his best friend, he's got cool powers and yes that comes with some negatives, but he's trying to do his best," Ziglar told The Root. "He has a great support system. His parents know that he's a superhero, they support him fully, but they're also like just be careful out there. I love that optimism that this Spidey has had and I definitely want to continue to bring that through because I'm a comedy writer. I dip into the drama when I need to, but I like having a good time. I like smiling when I read a book."

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by Cody Ziglar

Art by Federico Vicentini

Colors by Bryan Valenza

Cover by Dike Ruan & Alejandro Sanchez

On Sale 12/7

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #1 is on sale December 7th from Marvel Comics.

READ MORE ▸ Spider-Man: Dark Web #1 Exclusive Preview ▸ Peter Parker & Miles Morales: Spider-Men Double Trouble #1 Preview