Marvel Confirms Fan-Favorite Character Will Become the New Ghost Rider

The villain who will take on the mantle of Ghost Rider in the Marvel Universe has been revealed. Marvel has teased that change is coming in the pages of Ghost Rider's ongoing series, as Johnny Blaze will no longer be the Spirit of Vengeance when Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance launches later this year from writer Benjamin Percy and artist Danny Kim. Instead of a hero being Ghost Rider, The Hood / Parker Robbins will be getting a flaming skull and all of the powers that come with being Ghost Rider. If you thought The Hood was dangerous with his demonic cloak and dark mystical abilities, just wait until he gets his hands on the Spirit of Vengeance.

"Some villains you know all too well. Doctor Doom. Thanos. Mephisto. But I find it especially fun to bring the lesser known baddies out of the shadows and give them a shot at a starring role. That's what I did with Omega Red during X Lives of Wolverine/X Deaths of Wolverine—and that's what I'm doing now with Ghost Rider," Percy explained. "The Hood wants a taste of the big-time. And he's made a deal with the devil to help him on his way. This is what happens when the Spirit of Vengeance is stripped from Johnny Blaze and grafted on to a character who has no moral compass. An epic crime saga—flavored with horror—awaits readers in Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel reveals The Hood's Ghost Rider redesign

Along with the news that The Hood is the new Ghost Rider, Marvel also released the cover of April's Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance #2. It features The Hood with his Ghost Rider persona. The Hood still has his red demonic cloak covering his flaming skull, except the shoulder pads have three huge spikes coming out of them. In The Hood's hand is a gun infused with hellfire, and a skull on its nozzle.

The description of Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance #1 reads, "Johnny Blaze was bonded with the Spirit of Vengeance. Unwilling to be a monster, Johnny used this demon from Hell to do good as the Ghost Rider. But heroism isn't what the Rider was meant for. So who will be the new Spirit of Vengeance? And what will it mean for the Marvel Universe? Find out in this extra-sized first issue by writer Benjamin Percy and hot new art sensation Danny Kim!"

Kim teamed with Percy for last year's Ghost Rider Annual #1, which coincidentally included a showdown between Ghost Rider and The Hood. Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance #1 goes on sale March 13th, followed by Ghost Rider: Final Vengeance #2 on April 18th. Juan Ferreyra is the artist on both covers. You can check out the character design sheet for The Hood's Ghost Rider below, and make sure to let us know your thoughts on the big reveal in the comments!