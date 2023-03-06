Marvel's Spider-Man Preview Teases Major Reveal About What Peter Did Wrong

Fans will soon learn what horrible incident Spider-Man was involved in that caused his closest associates to distance themselves from him. The newest volume of The Amazing Spider-Man from writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr. started off with a mystery and time jump. A year and a half ago, something mysterious happened with Peter Parker. With his friends and allies turning their back on him, Mary Jane Watson started a new relationship and became a mother of two. Amazing Spider-Man has dropped breadcrumbs regarding the mystery, but a new story arc will finally answer these lingering questions.

Marvel released a preview of Amazing Spider-Man #21 by Zeb Wells, John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, and Marcio Menyz. It starts with Mary Jane, her partner Paul, and his two children that continuously refer to Mary Jane as "mommy." They're on a dark New York street that has a whirlwind whipping around. Inside the whirlwind is the figure of a bearded man with red glowing eyes. Paul states, "It's him," and one of the kids says, "The Scribble Man is back."

Next, Paul takes the kids and splits up from Mary Jane, and they way they discuss this plan, it's clear this isn't the first time they've encountered the Scribble Man. We later see Peter Parker on the phone with MJ, and the clear skyline indicates he's running toward the storm. MJ screams to Peter, "He's back! Do you hear me, Peter?! It's him!"

What Secret Is Spider-Man Hiding?

The truth will finally be revealed in May's Amazing Spider-Man #25 and Amazing Spider-Man #26. Marvel released a teaser for what's being billed as the most shocking issue of Amazing Spider-Man in 50 years: "This May, Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.'s run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN reaches a startling unexpected climax and conclusion of its first year! Don't miss two over-sized, monumental AMAZING SPIDER-MAN issues with #25 and the heartbreaking #26!"

There's a lot to take away from the Amazing Spider-Man teaser by artist John Romita Jr. The Issue #25 portion features a red background of Mary Jane's hair, with Spider-Man swinging on the left side. It states, "The Truth Revealed...," and continues onto Issue #26 with, "... But At What Cost?" Spider-Man is shown crouched on a rooftop with monitors displaying Mary Jane, her new boyfriend, Namor, J. Jonah Jameson, Aunt May, Ms. Marvel, Black Cat, Captain America, Human Torch, Robbie Robertson, Randy Robertson, Beetle, Tombstone, White Rabbit, and another henchman.

Whatever Marvel is planning to reveal will send Spider-Man's status quo into another tailspin. While everyone in the Amazing Spider-Man comics is already reacting to the secret's fallout, readers will get to go back in time and find out for themselves. Fans can also see how Spider-Man's supporting cast reacts in the heat of the moment(s).

The preview of Amazing Spider-Man #21 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, March 8th.