Marvel Reveals a New Queen of the Spider-Verse

The Spider-Verse has crowned a new queen. Dan Slott and Mark Bagley are collaborating on Spider-Man, marking Slott's return to the franchise. The prolific writer came in swinging with a huge storyline, titled "End of the Spider-Verse." So far, it featured the dramatic "deaths" of Peter Parker and Spider-Woman, who were severed from the Great Web and erased from reality by the villain Shathra. The latest issue of Spider-Man clears up some confusion regarding who is really the "Chosen One," the hero destined to save the Spider-Verse. While we've been led to believe that's Peter Parker, Spider-Man #6 crowns another Spider hero.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Spider-Man #6. Continue reading at your own risk.

Spider-Man #6 is from the creative team of Dan Slott, Mark Bagley, John Dell, Edgar Delgado, VC's Joe Caramagna and Travis Lanham. After taking another loss at the hands of Shathra, the remaining heroes regroup to come up with a plan. This plan revolves around the Totem Dagger, which is the weapon used to sever the Spider-Verse connections. When Peter was hit with the dagger, Earth-616's reality was rewritten and he was replaced by a new Peter Parker who never got bit by a radioactive spider, and became Silk's sidekick.

Morlun, a former enemy of Spider-Man-turned-ally, winds up betraying our heroes after coming to the conclusion that there's no way to stop Shathra. However, Silk is able to grab the Totem Dagger and stabs Morlun in the arm. This causes a bright light to shine from the wound. Araña (Anya Corazon) deduces that instead of Silk being the "Bride of Spiders," she's really their Queen, therefore making Silk the true Chosen One of the Spider-Verse.

Marvel Announces New Silk Series

The Spider-Verse continues to grow with the return of a new series starring Cindy Moon. The Marvel hero Silk has been in the news recently, with Amazon, MGM, and Sony Pictures Television announcing Silk: Spider Society, the first in a long line of TV shows spinning out of Spider-Man. The Silk TV series will have Walking Dead Universe writer/producer Angela Kang serving as showrunner, as part of her overall deal with Amazon Studios. But before that show lands on Prime Video, ComicBook.com exclusively revealed a new Silk five-issue miniseries launching in May from returning writer Emily Kim and Marvel veteran Ig Guara.

"I'm thrilled to be able to continue writing for Cindy. It felt like I spent the first run getting to know her and now that I do, I can use the second run to explore how she'd change when thrown into wildly different worlds," Emily Kim said in a statement. "But the true fun will be to see the ways in which she stays the same Cindy we've known and loved for many years even when in brand new environments."

Emily Kim previously collaborated with artist Takeshi Miyazawa for a Silk series that launched in January 2022. Kim has also penned Tiger Division at Marvel, while Ig Guara has illustrated fellow Spider-Man Family titles such as Ghost-Spider and Spider-Gwen.

