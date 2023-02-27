Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Reveal Potentially Hinted at in PlayStation Report

A new reveal associated with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 may have been hinted at in a recent PlayStation report. Within the past week, PlayStation held its first State of Play presentation of 2023. And while this showcase featured a number of highly-anticipated games launching this year like Resident Evil 4 and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, first-party titles from Sony, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2, were nowhere to be found. Luckily, if a new report in the wake of State of Play is any indication, it sounds like the silence surrounding the PS5 superhero sequel won't be lasting much longer.

Based on new information from reporter Jeff Grubb, Sony is currently planning to hold a new "PlayStation Showcase" event prior to E3 2023, which falls in June. Grubb said that this presentation was originally planned to be held in the latter half of 2022, but Sony ended up delaying it as its studios weren't ready to show anything just yet. Assuming that another delay doesn't take place, this presentation should be one where Sony opts to lift the veil on what its own first-party studios are looking to bring to PS5 in the future.

Although Grubb doesn't mention it outright, it seems all but guaranteed that this new PlayStation Showcase would heavily feature Marvel's Spider-Man 2 if it does take place. The main reason for this belief is the fact that Spider-Man 2 is going to far and away be PlayStation's biggest game of 2023. And while there will surely be a number of other first-party titles highlighted at this event, it seems likely that Spider-Man 2 would be the centerpiece of the showcase and would mark our first look at the title since 2021.

Currently, the only thing we know with certainty about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is that it will be launching later this fall. When it does release, the Insomniac Games-developed sequel will solely be available on PlayStation 5.

How likely do you think it is that our next reveal for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will take place at this reported PlayStation Showcase? And what would you like to see from the game whenever PlayStation does opt to show more?