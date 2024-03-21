Star Wars Day: Entire Skywalker Saga Returning to Theaters for All-Day Marathon

The year is moving along quickly, which means it's going to be Star Wars Day before we know it. May 4th is the day to honor all things Star Wars and fans of the franchise will have an extra special way to celebrate this year. It was previously announced that Star Wars: The Phantom Menace would be heading back to theaters in honor of its upcoming 25th anniversary, but you will also have the chance to catch the rest of the Skywalker Saga on the big screen this May. The first prequel film is returning to theaters on May 3rd with a special sneak peek at the upcoming series, Star Wars: The Acolyte. StarWars.com also revealed fans can watch The Phantom Menace on the big screen with the rest of the Skywalker Saga on May 4th.

"Lucasfilm announced today that in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, fans will have the chance to experience the entire Skywalker Saga in theaters this May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day," StarWars.com shared. "This includes all nine episodic films in chronological order: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

"In addition, an exclusive look at The Acolyte, the upcoming Disney+ series set during the High Republic era, will be part of The Phantom Menace screenings," the site added. "Finally, those attending will receive a special limited edition poster. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, March 22, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET."

The official Instagram account for Star Wars also shared a special poster for The Phantom Menace's re-release. You can check it out below:

What is The Acolyte About?

Set some 150 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace during a period in Star Wars called the High Republic, The Acolyte is set when the Jedi reigned supreme and the Sith are believed to be long extinct. The new series is described, "The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated."

"We're taking a look at the political and personal and spiritual things that came up in a time period that we don't know much about," The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland explained in a previous interview. "My question when watching The Phantom Menace was always like, 'Well, how did things get to this point?' How did we get to a point where a Sith lord can infiltrate the Senate and none of the Jedi pick up on it? Like, what went wrong? What are the scenarios that led us to this moment?'"

"We actually use the term the Renaissance, or the Age of Enlightenment," Headland added. "The Jedi uniforms are gold and white, and it's almost like they would never get dirty. They would never be out and about," Headland says. "The idea is that they could have these types of uniforms because that's how little they're getting into skirmishes."

The Acolyte debuts on Disney+ on June 4th. Will you be watching the Skywalker Saga in theaters? Tell us in the comments!