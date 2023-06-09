Marvel Debuts Spider-Man: India #1 Preview After Spider-Verse Fans Fall in Love With Character

Spider-Man India is just one of several Spider-Man characters enjoying a major resurgence thanks to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse tearing up the box office. Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India is voiced by Deadpool star Karan Soni, and (SPOILERS) he gets a pretty big setpiece in Spider-Verse 2 when Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), and Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) must aid Spider-Man India in stopping multiversal villain The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) from wrecking Mumbattan city – and the whole dimension.

Needless to say, Pavitr is now a favorite among many fans of the Spider-Verse films – including all the Asian fans who felt represented by this version of the character.

Marvel Comics is now trying to piggyback off the success of Across the Spider-Verse by pushing Spider-Man India on the comic book page. Thanks to a new preview of Spider-Man: India #1, we have our first official look at what the character will look like in this new book:

SPIDER-MAN: INDIA RETURNS! Just in time for his big role on the silver screen, Spider-Man: India returns for his first miniseries in almost twenty years! Pavitr Prabhakar is back, fresh from "The End of the Spider-Verse" in in his own universe's Mumbai. But things aren't exactly simple. There's a science professor promising results, activating people's "lizard brain" along with a ruthless businessman who may be more than he seems... Don't miss the break-out Spider-Character of 2023! Written by: Nikesh Shukla

Art by: Abhishek Malsuni, Scott Hanna, Neeraj Menon

Cover by: Adam Kubert, Brad Anderson

Page Count: 28 Pages

Release Date: June 14, 2023

Who Is Spider-Man India?

Spider-Man: India was introduced in 2004 by India's Gotham Entertainment Group, which helps develop and publish comics in the Indian market. Pavitr Prabhakar was the creation of Marvel Comics and creative team Sharad Devarajan, Suresh Seetharaman, and Jeevan J. Kang, with the design concept coming from acclaimed Indian director Satyajit Ray, who had come up with the concept during a meeting with Stan Lee, but never brought it to fruition in his lifetime.

In the Indian origin story, Pavitr Prabhakar is a humble boy from a remote village in India, who moves to the city of Mumbai with his Aunt Maya and Uncle Bhim. The country boy has a hard time finding friends and respect in the city, befriending one nice, popular girl named Meera Jain. When a local crime lord named Nalin Oberoi finds an amulet that unleashes a demonic force, Pavitr is granted spider powers by a local yogi. Unfortunately, Pavitr doesn't use his power wisely when he sees a woman being assaulted by a group of men; his uncle Bhim pays the price when heroically intervenes when Pavitr would not. After that, Pavitr learns that "With great power, comes great responsibility."

Spider-Man India #1 will be released on June 14th.