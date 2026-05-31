5 Marvel Comics You Don’t Want to Miss This Month (June 2026)

It’s summertime, and a new month means a new swath of books from Marvel Comics. It’s hard to believe how fast 2026 is going. It seems just like yesterday that the year kicked off with a bang with Ultimate Endgame. Now, here we are on the other side of things. The Ultimate Universe lives on through the Origin Boxes being explored in Reborn: Ultimate Impact, and the Marvel Universe is heading into the event Marvel Comics has been teasing for months: Armageddon. And that’s just scraping the surface of what Marvel has planned for June.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Seriously, I’m still floored we’re getting a crossover between the Marvel Universe and Jay and Silent Bob (written by Kevin Smith, no less!). And if you’re a fan of X-Men ‘97, you’re going to want to keep an eye out for X-Men ‘97: Season Two #1, a new miniseries set right before the upcoming new season of the hit animated show. There are a lot of really great books coming out this month, many of them #1s for new and curious fans. Read on to discover 5 Marvel Comics you definitely don’t want to miss this month.

5. Jay and Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1

I thought it was one thing when the View Askewniverse’s Jay and Silent Bob crossed over with Archie last year, but that’s nothing compared to their next adventure. Kevin Smith returns to pen the iconic duo in Jay and Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1 with Giuseppe Camuncoli. Jay and Silent Bob find themselves in the Marvel Universe and under fire from Doctor Doom, forcing the entire superhero community to step up and protect the stoners from harm. Is it a completely ridiculous idea? Absolutely. Will I still read it? Come on, how could any Kevin Smith fan not?

4. X-Men: ‘97: Season Two #1

Now I’m not the biggest X-Men fan, but I actually really liked the X-Men ‘97 show. And I know everyone has been waiting with bated breath for the show to come back. Thankfully, Steve Foxe and Salva Espin are coming together for something to help tide fans over until we get some new episodes. X-Men ‘97: Season Two #1 spins out of the first season finale, taking fans on a wild journey that will lead straight into the next season! Hopefully, this book will capture the same magic of the show and delight fans just as much.

3. Queen in Black #1

Al Ewing continues his grand work on the Venom saga with a new miniseries that’s been teased for some time. Ewing and Iban Coello present Queen in Black #1. The evil god Knull has built a new army to destroy the Earth, but Hela and her army of symbiotes have gotten there first. It’s a war between two of the most terrifying, god-level villains around. This one is probably more for fans who have been following what Ewing’s been doing, but it looks like it’s going to be a big, cosmic horror show.

2. Spider-Man: Long Way Home #1

We’re just weeks away from a Spider-Man movie that will also feature the Hulk and the Punisher, and thanks to that good MCU synergy, we’re getting a comic with all those ingredients, too. Spider-Man: Long Way Home #1 comes from Jonathan Hickman and Adam Kubert and focuses on Peter Parker, Frank Castle, and Bruce Banner trying to get a Cosmic Cube out of the hands of A.I.M. I would be a bit more skeptical, but Hickman and Kubert are both solid creators, and I’m incredibly curious to see what they have planned for this story.

1. Avengers: Armageddon #1

You’ve been waiting for it, I’ve been waiting for it, but it’s finally here. After months of teasing, Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, and Frank Alpizar’s Avengers: Armageddon begins in earnest. The Red Hulk is on a path of destruction across the world, and it’s going to require the efforts of Marvel’s finest to stop him. Marvel is hyping this up as the event of the decade, claiming that this event is going to lead into an entirely new era for Marvel Comics. Maybe it’s just marketing, but I have a feeling we’re not going to want to miss this one.

What Marvel Comics title are you looking forward to the most in June? Let us know in the comments, or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!