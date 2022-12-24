Iron Man Is About to Team Up With a Major Member of the X-Men

The pages of Invincible Iron Man are about to be graced with the presence of an X-Men Quiet Council member. Marvel launched a new volume of Invincible Iron Man from writer Gerry Duggan and artist Juan Frigeri, and things aren't looking too good for the Armored Avenger. While he is mentoring Ironheart, the new Iron Man series also teased Tony Stark's death. New threats are on the horizon, which is why Iron Man will need all the allies he can get. One of those surprising new alliances will be forged with the X-Men, with Emma Frost joining the Invincible Iron Man cast.

Marvel released the cover of April's Invincible Iron Man #5 by Kael Ngu, featuring Emma Frost holding a bloody Iron Man helmet in her left hand. The cover crosses out the "Iron Man" name to change the title to "The Invincible Emma Frost," with the White Queen confidently stating, "Step aside, darling..." The press release also comes with the phrase, "This April, Emma Frost joins the cast of Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri's INVINICIBLE IRON MAN to pull Tony Stark out from rock bottom!"

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Iron Man Makes an Enemy Out of an X-Men Villain

One of Iron Man's newest nemesis will come from the X-Men corner of the Marvel Universe. Marvel's March 2023 solicitation namedrops Feilong, one of the newer characters to pester the X-Men over the last year. Feilong is a member of Orchis, the human organization that is secretly working to end mutantkind. Tony Stark and Feilong crossed paths during the latest Hellfire Gala, and now with X-Men writer Gerry Duggan also penning Invincible Iron Man, he's able to have a mini crossover between the titles. Feilong is about to become the new owner of Stark Unlimited.

Even though Iron Man just ended a relationship with Hellcat, it's possible a new romance could be brewing between Tony Stark and Emma Frost in the near future.

You can find the cover and solicitation for March's Invincible Iron Man #4 below. Invincible Iron Man #5 goes on sale April 26th.