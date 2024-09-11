Marvel Teams Up Two X-Men '97 Fan Favorites for Major New Story
Bishop and Cable are there for the evolution from Marvel's Timeless to Timeslide.
Cable and Bishop, two time-traveling mutants from Marvel's future, will team up in Timeslide #1, a year-ending one-shot from Marvel Comics that will set up some of 2025's Marvel Universe stories. Written by Steve Foxe and featuring art by Ivan Fiorelli, the one-shot was announced on Marvel's website, where they tease that the pair will "witness the devastating fate of the Marvel Universe" as they move through time, trying to stop a villain whose plan involves eradicating mutants from history. All the time-travel will give the characters a chance to see some of the events Marvel has planned for next year along the way.
Timeslide is the evolution of Marvel's Timeless one-shots, which started in 2021 and served as a year-ending setup for the publisher's plans. It's a clever marketing device that has delivered uneven results in terms of the actual quality of the comics themselves.
"I was thrilled when Tom Brevoort reached out about Timeslide," Foxe said (via Marvel). "These annual mega-issues have become a perennial favorite of mine, both as a standalone story of their own and as a sneak peak of what's to come for the year ahead. Getting to structure this one around Cable and Bishop—two of my favorite mutants, and two I didn't write much during my prior X-tenure—was icing on the chrono-cake.
"Ivan Fiorelli can truly draw anything, and this story proves that era by era on a tour of some of the X-Men's most notable moments as a new threat opens his maw and threatens all of mutant history," Foxe added. "We build on Cable and Bishop's tumultuous relationship from Children of the Vault for a pulse-pounding ride that touches on some of my favorite parts of X-stories past—and teases some exciting upcoming mutant tales. And while the flash-forwards in this issue aren't only X-related, it was exciting, as a diehard X-fan, to write the first Timeless that became Timeslide!"
Here's the solicitation text for the issue, which is due in comic shops in December:
TIMESLIDE #1
Written by STEVE FOXE
Art by IVAN FIORELLI
Cover by KAEL NGU
On Sale 12/25
Your first look at the most unforgettable stories of 2025 begins here! Check out Kael Ngu's cover and stay tuned for more news about TIMESLIDE #1 in the months ahead!
Trending Now:
-
1Steam Users Surprised After Game Is Made 100% Free for Limited Time
-
2Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star Reflects on Controversial Episode Sending Them to Therapy
-
3Attack on Titan Celebrates 15th Anniversary With New Project Reveal
-
4Pokemon Go Gives Out Free Max Raid Particles to Celebrate the Arrival of Max Battles
-
5Naruto Creator Reveals His Favorite Arc From the Series