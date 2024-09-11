Marvel Teams Up Two X-Men '97 Fan Favorites for Major New Story

Cable and Bishop, two time-traveling mutants from Marvel's future, will team up in Timeslide #1, a year-ending one-shot from Marvel Comics that will set up some of 2025's Marvel Universe stories. Written by Steve Foxe and featuring art by Ivan Fiorelli, the one-shot was announced on Marvel's website, where they tease that the pair will "witness the devastating fate of the Marvel Universe" as they move through time, trying to stop a villain whose plan involves eradicating mutants from history. All the time-travel will give the characters a chance to see some of the events Marvel has planned for next year along the way.

Timeslide is the evolution of Marvel's Timeless one-shots, which started in 2021 and served as a year-ending setup for the publisher's plans. It's a clever marketing device that has delivered uneven results in terms of the actual quality of the comics themselves.

"I was thrilled when Tom Brevoort reached out about Timeslide," Foxe said (via Marvel). "These annual mega-issues have become a perennial favorite of mine, both as a standalone story of their own and as a sneak peak of what's to come for the year ahead. Getting to structure this one around Cable and Bishop—two of my favorite mutants, and two I didn't write much during my prior X-tenure—was icing on the chrono-cake.



"Ivan Fiorelli can truly draw anything, and this story proves that era by era on a tour of some of the X-Men's most notable moments as a new threat opens his maw and threatens all of mutant history," Foxe added. "We build on Cable and Bishop's tumultuous relationship from Children of the Vault for a pulse-pounding ride that touches on some of my favorite parts of X-stories past—and teases some exciting upcoming mutant tales. And while the flash-forwards in this issue aren't only X-related, it was exciting, as a diehard X-fan, to write the first Timeless that became Timeslide!"

Here's the solicitation text for the issue, which is due in comic shops in December:

TIMESLIDE #1

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by IVAN FIORELLI

Cover by KAEL NGU

On Sale 12/25

