Marvel Teases Relaunch of 2099 Line

A 2099 revival may be on the horizon at Marvel. 2022 marked the 30th anniversary of Marvel's 2099 imprint, with a new Spider-Man 2099 series leading the charge from writer Steve Orlando. The scribe followed that series up with Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis and Miguel O'Hara: Spider-Man 2099, the latter of which released its final issue today. So does that mean Marvel doesn't have any plans for Spider-Man 2099 or the 2099 universe moving forward? Luckily, readers got their first clue on the final page of Spider-Man 2099's latest series.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Miguel O'Hara: Spider-Man 2099 #5. Continue reading at your own risk!

Miguel O'Hara: Spider-Man 2099 #5 is from the creative team of Steve Orlando, Stefano Raffaele, Raúl Angulo, and VC's Cory Petit. This installment sees Spider-Man 2099 face Man-Thing 2099, continuing the trend of the Miguel O'Hara series featuring a different Marvel monster each issue. Past issues included Werewolf by Night 2099, Zombie 2099, Dracula 2099, and Terror Inc. 2099. After a long battle with Man-Thing 2099 that resulted in the creature taking down the evil Pixel corporation, we see a message that says, "Miguel O'Hara Will Return!" The final page has a black background with stars illuminating it, and the 2099 logo in the center. "Coming Summer 2024... 2099" it reads.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Steve Orlando talks new Marvel monsters in 2099 universe

ComicBook.com spoke to Steve Orlando about Miguel O'Hara: Spider-Man 2099 to find out what was behind the decision to go with horror characters this time around.

"To open up a new corner of Earth-2099! And that door's just beginning to open, there's so much more to explore," Orlando said. "Each of our 2099 minis has had a different flavor. EXODUS was a cosmic-scale blockbuster, DARK GENESIS was a street-level event. And now, we have a series inspired by the raw, rich, and brutal era of Marvel horror we saw in the 1990s. Extreme horror, the times in which the Scarecrow was holding off Ghost Rider with human shields and the Darkhold Redeemers were holding the door back against chaos. That's when 2099 debuted as well! So bringing that feel to Marvel's cyberpunk future only felt right."

It remains to be seen whether Marvel's plans for the 2099 universe involve another series starring Spider-Man 2099, or an event series that brings in all of the new and old characters. We'll have to wait until the Summer 2024 solicits roll around to see what the publisher is cooking up.