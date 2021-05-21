Marvel Teases Return of Major '90s X-Men Villain

✖

Way of X has shined a light on a disrupting presence within Krakoa called the Patchwork Man, and in issue #2 we finally get the identity of this presence, but I don't think anyone saw this reveal coming. The Patchwork Man has been seen as a myth or a boogie man, but some know better, including Xavier and Kurt. This mystery becomes clearer as Nightcrawler interacts with Legion, who we learn is being isolated from his mind, and as a result, his mind has become a warzone. Not only that, but it's become a blueprint for Orchis in how to take down Krakoa, and as a result one of the biggest X-Men villains in recent memory has returned. Last chance on spoilers, so if you haven't read it yet you've been warned.

Nightcrawler asks Legion about the thing he found in Nightcrawler's head, the poisonous coin. He says he thinks Orchis already took what they learned from Legion and used it on them, introducing an invasive exotic into Krakoa. As we saw earlier in the issue, that invasive exotic is meant to speed up the natural deterioration of a society or group, and it worked in Legion's mind the last time they saw it in action.

(Photo: Marvel)

Nightcrawler then asks Legion if he knows who the Patchwork Man is, and Legion surprises him by saying he does. "I can sense him, Kurt, clear as day. And there's a good reason I didn't say so to Dad or Magneto. Parents don't always think straight when it comes to their heirs," Legion said.

We then see a recognizable form assembling in the clouds, and Legion says "Onslaught, Kurt. It's bloody Onslaught."

Onslaught is a combination of Xavier and Magneto, or more accurately the consciousness and combined pain, frustration, and grief of these two icons into a separate personality. Onslaught was so powerful (especially since he obtained the powers of Franklin Richards and Nate Grey later on) that he took the combined might of the Marvel universe to defeat, which paved the way for Heroes Reborn. Now it would seem he's been brought back to help the fall of Krakoa, and it will be up to David and Kurt to make sure that doesn't happen.

Way of X #2 is written by Si Spurrier and drawn by Bob Quinn, with colors by Java Tartaglia and letters by VC's Clayton Cowles. You can check out the official description below.

"A VILLAIN REVEALED! The dark force hiding within Krakoa begins to show its true form. The answers are hidden…WITHIN THE MINDSCAPE. Kurt’s – and…others. One of the most dangerous mutants is reborn!"

Way of X #2 is in comic stores now.

