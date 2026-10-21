Star Trek: The Last Starship Reaches Its Final Frontier Today (And Its Creators Have a Message for Fans) [EXCLUSIVE]

If there is one thing that is unfailingly true, it’s that all good things come to an end and it’s as true for comics as it is anything else. Today, one of the best Star Trek series in recent memory, Star Trek: The Last Starship, reaches its finale with issue #12. The series has taken Star Trek fans into the 31st century and the surprising return of James T. Kirk back from the dead just in time for him to watch Starfleet burn to the ground. It’s a series that has redefined the Federation. The issue brings with it the Federation’s last stand — and the conclusion to a truly epic run.

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While we are far from finished with Star Trek stories — IDW recently launched two new ongoing series with Star Trek and Star Trek: Zero Point — Star Trek: The Last Starship #12 does mark the end of the journey for series creators Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing. Now the Eisner-nominated creators are ending their captain’s log with a special message that ComicBook can exclusively share.

Eight Years Ago, It All Started With a Cat

As Star Trek fans may know, Kelly and Lanzing’s first Star Trek story debuted and followed Data’s cat. That story led to so much more and in their farewell to readers and fans, the creators reflect on that story — and thank fans for coming along for the journey.

Star Trek: The Last STarship #12

“Like so many things, it all started with a cat,” the message begins.

“Eight years ago, our first Star Trek story hit the stands. “My Human Is Not, A Story By Spot” was drawn by the incredible Sonny Liew and showcased a day in the life of Data’s feline companion – and we’ll be honest, we thought that was gonna be it. We’d once pitched IDW a staggering saga of epic proportions, sure, sequelizing all our favorite Trek shows in spectacular fashion… but they hadn’t bought it. It was far too ambitious and sprawling – and most of all, it colored outside the lines of the established “intellectual property” to an extreme degree. So, we imagined this ten-page story about a cat and her android would be our consolation prize. Our one chance to write the words “warp drive” and “phaser” and, above all, that most sacred of words: “Enterprise.”

Star Trek: The Last STarship #12

Today, after eight years in the captain’s chair, we are releasing our final issue of Star Trek – appropriately titled The Last Starship. This story – and the grand saga we told alongside Chris Cantwell and Morgan Hampton before it across Star Trek, Defiant, and Sons of Star Trek – has felt like a true home in the chaotic sea of monthly comics, one filled with some of the best artists the medium has to offer and supported by one of the most excellent fanbases to ever exist. Through the deservedly-much-lauded leadership of Admiral Heather Antos, we’ve told the kinds of staggering sagas we could never have believed possible and, especially with The Last Starship, colored so far outside the lines that we were sure Section 31 would sanction us any day now. We’ve made the kind of Star Trek comics we’d want to read, been nominated for Eisners (which still doesn’t feel real), and told every story we set out to tell in the fullest.

Now, the time has come to stand up and let the chair pass to another generation. If you want to know how we feel about that kind of transition, you can read our horrifying new IDW title You’ll Never Leave This Place Alive. But we also want folks to know that this is our decision, that we are taking some time to renew ourselves in other universes – many of our own creation – so that one day, like Ben Sisko, we might return with new inspirations and paths through uncharted space. Star Trek will always be our home – and that’s all thanks to every reader out there who embraced these stories. To those who accepted Lily and Delacourt Sato into your hearts, who theorized about T’Lir’s true identity, who made their own Tzenkethi names, and who cheered on Zed’s sobriety – we thank you.

And we hope that if there’s a cat in your life, you’ll thank them for us.

After all, this is all their fault.

LLAP,

Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing

“The Hivemind”

Los Angeles, 2026”

One Journey Ends, But There Are More Stories to Come

While it is bittersweet that Kelly and Lanzing’s Star Trek run is coming to an end — their run has been nothing short of legendary even for readers who are newer to Star Trek lore — there’s so much more Trek to come. IDW has made some big announcements about the future of the line with the publisher, including some very exciting titles. Doctor Beverly Crusher actor Gates McFadden will be picking up the pen for her own Star Trek limited series, Star Trek: Crusher. That title is expected in the summer of 2027 with a story set in the two-decade space between Star Trek: Nemesis and the third season of Picard.

A new ongoing series, Star Trek #1 from Christopher Cantwell and Dennis Menheere debuted in September and Star Trek: Zero Point #1, debuted last week. That series comes from writer Charlie Jane Andres and artist Isaac Sanchez Gonzalez and picks up the story of Raffi Musiker after the events of Picard with Raffi in command of the USS Endeavor. It feels pretty safe to say that there will be plenty more Star Trek to come on the pages of comics for the foreseeable future. As Mr. Spock would say “live long and prosper” and that’s exactly what Star Trek fans will be doing with the new comics to come.

Star Trek: The Last Starship #12 is on sale now from IDW. What did you think of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.