Marvel's Ultimate Black Panther #1 Gets Second Printing

Readers can't wait to get their claws on Ultimate Black Panther #1. Marvel Comics announced the first issue of Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli's reboot, which hits stands on February 7, will receive a second printing with a new variant cover by artist R.B. Silva (Fantastic Four, X-Men: Blue). The upcoming second printing will arrive in comic stores the same day that Ultimate Black Panther #2 releases on March 13. This anticipated second title of the relaunched Ultimate Universe comes after January's Ultimate Spider-Man #1, by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto, also sold out and went back to print.

You can see the just-revealed second printing cover for Ultimate Black Panther #1 and the official synopsis below. Featured on the cover: Ultimate King T'Challa of Wakanda; his queen, Okoye; his sister, Princess Shuri; and Ultimate Storm and Ultimate Killmonger.

"Taking place after the events of Ultimate Invasion, Ultimate Black Panther #1 begins with Khonshu and Ra — the force known together as Moon Knight — expanding their brutal control of the continent of Africa," per the synopsis. "In response, the lone bulwark against them, the isolated nation of Wakanda, will send forth its champion…its king…the Black Panther! Future issues will reveal the secret history of this universe's Wakanda and introduce freedom fighters Killmonger and Storm."

On Earth-6160 remade by The Maker, Wakanda is an isolationist kingdom that is part of the Upper and Lower Kingdoms — the domain of Lord Khonshu and Ra, members of The Maker's council. This cabal rules the world as envisioned by the villainous Reed Richards of Earth-1610, who is now opposed by a growing number of superheroes that includes the new Ultimates: a teen Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Lad, Thor and Lady Sif of Asgard, and Earth-6160 Reed Richards, a.k.a. Doctor Doom.

"This is very much an epic story in a lot of ways. It's about responsibility of the kingdom lineage. It's about when to enter a war and what's the cost of war. It's about prophecy and the price of serving prophecy," Hill exclusively told ComicBook when previewing the new series. "So I think the difference between what's going on now in the 616 and what's going on in Ultimate Black Panther is I'm using a broader philosophical canvas. And I think that Wakanda and the world of the Black Panther is vast and extends into history up until now, headed towards the future. It's a lot. I've been using Frank Herbert's Dune as an analog to what I'm doing in the sense that you have a rich world with varying philosophical ideas and the sort of conflict and synergy between ancient spiritualism and modern practical politics."



Ultimate Black Panther #1 is on sale Feb. 7 from Marvel Comics; the second printing goes on sale with issue #2 on March 13.