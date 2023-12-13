Marvel Releases Ultimate Black Panther Trailer

Marvel's bold new take on Black Panther is realized in a new trailer for Ultimate Black Panther. The series spins out of the events of Ultimate Invasion by Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch, and introduces readers to an all-new World of Wakanda. Ultimate Black Panther comes from the creative minds of Bryan Hill (Blade, Killmonger) and Stefano Caselli (X-Men Red, Avengers), and a trailer released by Marvel teases all-new takes on Ultimate versions of Okoye, Shuri, Killmonger, Storm, and more with never-before-seen artwork.

"I was invigorated by this opportunity because in addition to my immense respect for Jonathan Hickman's detailed storytelling, the idea of shepherding this bold new take on Black Panther in this event gives me a platform to do the kind of broad, epic, storytelling I've always wanted to do in comics," Hill said.

"My influences range from the history of BLACK PANTHER comics to Ryan Coogler's incredible work with the recent films, to Frank Herbert's worldbuilding capacity of Dune," he added. "This is something people won't expect, in the best of ways, and full credit to Marvel and editors Wil Moss and Michelle Marchese for bringing this creative possibility to me."

Ultimate Storm and Killmonger revealed

Before the Ultimate Black Panther trailer was released, Marvel revealed character designs and artwork for the Ultimate versions of Storm and Killmonger. The cover of April's Ultimate Black Panther #3 features Storm and Killmonger, who may be a couple in the Ultimate Universe. Character design sheets by Peach Momoko also give a closer sneak peek at their updated looks. Storm and Killmonger officially debut in Ultimate Black Panther #1, and they are described as a couple that "defend their people as heroic freedom fighters throughout the continent of Africa, but when Moon Knight's army launches a brutal invasion, they'll help convince the powerful nation of Wakanda to finally step out of the shadows!"

Ultimate Black Panther #3 increases Killmonger and Storm's presence, as T'Challa and Wakanda must balance opposition from Moon Knight and spies feeding information.

"I've always loved looking at outfits of tribes from all over the world," Momoko explained about designing Ultimate Storm and Ultimate Killmonger. "And combining the modern and tribal, the beauty and strong, is something I always love thinking about. And getting to design for Storm and Killmonger, I wanted to respect the characters and also put in my soul and unique vision into them."

Let us know your thoughts on the Ultimate Black Panther trailer in the comments! The first issue goes on sale February 7, 2024.