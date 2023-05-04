Marvel Reveals Ultimate Invasion Teaser for Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch Series

There's a new teaser promoting Ultimate Invasion from the superstar creative team of Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch. The Ultimate Universe may have been lost after 2015's Secret Wars, but certain elements and characters from the fan-favorite universe remain. Most notable is Miles Morales, but readers often forget The Maker, the evil version of Reed Richards. While it's unclear if Ultimate Invasion will mark the return of the Ultimate Universe, Marvel clearly wants readers to believe change is coming. There's a new teaser image from Ultimate Invasion #1 that utilizes Hickman's classic data page graphics.

"Forged In Fire, Shaped By Design," the data graphic reads. Its shape is similar to a star exploding, or a universe being born anew if we relate it to the Ultimate Universe being revived. Marvel also released the covers for Ultimate Invasion #1, and the Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom #1 will include a scene featuring Miles Morales and The Maker, along with the reunited Illuminati. Also, some lucky retailers will be able to participate in a virtual press conference in the next few weeks with Hickman and Hitch, where they will discuss the development and impact of the series.

Jonathan Hickman Talks Ultimate Invasion

"[Revisiting the idea of Ultimate Comics] couldn't be replicating or revisiting what Bryan did in the original Ultimates — creating a streamlined, modernized version that would eventually become the spine of the MCU. And it certainly couldn't be what I did, which was a final chapter of a pre-existing universe," Hickman explained to Entertainment Weekly. "We also thought the very idea of Ultimate Comics needed to be inverted from what the original universe was — we wanted this to be something that could really only exist in the comic space: a new way of thinking about, and enjoying, a new version of the Marvel Universe. I'm pretty happy to say that it feels like we've accomplished those things and we're very excited for everyone to get to read it."

You can find the covers and teaser graphic for Ultimate Invasion #1 below. The issue goes on sale June 21st.