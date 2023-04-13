Captain Marvel Leads Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers Trailer

A new trailer for Avengers #1 puts Captain Marvel in a leadership position. Marvel is relaunching Avengers in May by writer Jed MacKay (Moon Knight) and Marvel's Stormbreakers artist C.F. Villa (Black Cat), with a new roster stepping up as Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Avengers #1 spins out of events in the most recent Timeless one-shot, which saw Kang the Conqueror in search of "The Missing Moment." The Avengers will become aware of The Tribulation Events, a series of grand-scale disasters that will spark upheaval throughout the known universe. Captain Marvel will be granted leadership of the Avengers, which we can see play out in a trailer for Avengers #1.

The Avengers #1 trailer shows the heroes fighting against the enormous Terminus, along with never-before-seen artwork by C.F. Villa. "Putting her [Captain Marvel] in the big seat of the Avengers is a logical progression for the character, to my mind, and applying the challenges of leading a team like the Avengers to a character with the sensibilities of a brash fighter pilot has been a lot of fun," MacKay told Polygon.

Jed MacKay Talks Avengers Run

ComicBook.com spoke to Jed MacKay in February to find out what fans can expect from Avengers this year, along with why this was the right time for Captain Marvel to lead the team.

"[Editor] Tom Brevoort and I went back and forth on a lineup, but settled pretty early on with what I would call an iconic lineup of Avengers, something I wanted to reflect the classic stories of the Avengers while acknowledging the modern conception of what the Avengers are and should be," MacKay said. "While, of course, maintaining a manageable roster size – with too many characters, you're going to get into issues where some members aren't getting enough spotlight, that kind of thing. Would I like to have Hawkeye, an Ant-Man or the Wasp? Sure, but I also really wanted to focus down on a group where I could do each of them justice.

He continued, "Wanda and Vision on the team very much hearkens back to the Avengers comics I grew up reading, which were my dad's old issue from the 70s (which does lead me to wish I could have Beast on the team, haha), when those two were core Avengers characters. They're both characters I like a lot, and with the added attention from other media, I think the time is perfect to have them on the Avengers. In the other direction, Sam Wilson as the Captain America of the Avengers reflects the modern landscape of comics- and Sam fulfills an important role on our team. In a team of gods, kings, synthetics, and the like, Sam Wilson, inner-city social worker, is the most grounded perspective they have. Sam's as close to a normal person as we have on our roster, in a way that Steve Rogers, living legend of WWII is not.

"As far as Carol as leader goes, it's just something that makes sense- Carol's ascent over the last decade makes her a perfect candidate to run the Avengers, and I'm looking forward to people seeing her tenure in that chair."

Avengers #1 goes on sale May 17th.