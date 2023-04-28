Avengers 60th Anniversary Covers By Marvel's Stormbreakers Artists Revealed

The 2023 class of Marvel's Stormbreakers will be featured on a collection of covers celebrating 60 years of the Avengers. A new volume of Avengers starts in May from writer Jed MacKay (Moon Knight, Doctor Strange) and artist C.F. Villa (Black Cat, X-Men). 60 years of Earth's Mightiest Heroes is a very long time, and there have been some iconic teams and rosters that fans, and even creators, have latched onto and consider their favorites. Marvel's Stormbreakers will spotlight their favorite eras from throughout Avengers history in a collection of eight covers debuting in June.

Marvel's Stormbreakers put their talents on display in variant covers each month, and June will be the focus for the Avengers' 60th anniversary. The current group of artists includes Elena Casagrande, Nic Klein, Jan Bazaldua, Chris Allen, Martin Coccolo, Lucas Werneck, Federico Vicentini and C.F. Villa. Some of the pivotal moments featured include Cap's Kooky Quartet, Spider-Man joining the Avengers, and many more.

Marvel Announces Big Avengers 60th Anniversary Plans

Marvel is kicking off a year-long celebration of Earth's Mightiest Heroes for the Avengers' 60th anniversary. Marvel Entertainment announced Beyond Earth's Mightiest in February, a campaign celebrating 60 years of the Avengers that includes new comics, collectibles, toys, apparel, accessories, home decor, party items, stationery, video series, live experiences, and more. Marvel HQ is getting things started with two new short-form series: Marvel's Avengers: Stunt Squad and Marvel Mech Strike: Mechasaurs. Of course, Marvel is making waves on the comics side with a new volume of Avengers by writer Jed MacKay and Marvel's Stormbreakers artist C.F. Villa.

Earth's Mightiest Heroes will face the Tribulation Events in Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa's Avengers run. Captain Marvel steps up in a leadership role on the team that features Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, and Vision.

You can find the eight Avengers 60th anniversary covers by Marvel's Stormbreakers artists below.