Amazing Spider-Man Preview Teases What Really Happened to Mary Jane (Exclusive)

It's almost time for Spider-Man fans to learn what really happened between Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson. The current storyline in Amazing Spider-Man has gone back in time to fill in the blanks on how Spider-Man became Public Enemy #1 in the eyes of his closest allies. From aligning himself with his sworn enemy Norman Osborn to Mary Jane starting a new life with a boyfriend and kids, there's been a lot to keep up with. However, we're slowly getting answers to some of our biggest questions, and Amazing Spider-Man #25 looks to upend everything with the tease that it's going to be the most shocking issue of Amazing Spider-Man in 50 years.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of The Amazing Spider-Man #25 by Zeb Wells, Kaare Andrews, John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz, and VC's Joe Caramagna. It picks up with Mary Jane and Spider-Man in an intense battle with the Mayan god Wayep in another dimension, and Mary Jane sacrifices herself to allow Spidey to make it back home. This leaves Mary Jane with the mysterious Paul, who we know later becomes her boyfriend. Time moves more quickly in this alternate dimension, so even though only a day has passed since Peter was teleported back to his Earth, Mary Jane is still waiting for him to rescue her. As for how Mary Jane's story with Paul evolves, we'll have to pick up Amazing Spider-Man #25 next week to see.

Amazing Spider-Man Writer Told to Skip Conventions

"The most shocking issue of Amazing Spider-Man in fifty years." "A heartbreaking issue that will have fans everywhere talking." That's how Marvel Comics describes The Amazing Spider-Man #26 from writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr., which features a cover evoking 1973's Amazing Spider-Man #121: the iconic and infamous issue that killed off Peter Parker's girlfriend, Gwen Stacy, at the hands of the Green Goblin. On stands May 31st, the over-sized Amazing Spider-Man #26 promises to be a key turning point in Wells and Romita's run — one that will "send shockwaves throughout the Marvel Universe."

"I can tease that many people will be very mad at me. I can tease that [editor Nick Lowe] told me not to do any comic conventions after this issue comes out," Wells told Popverse. "People will be upset."

Our exclusive preview of Amazing Spider-Man #25 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, May 10th.