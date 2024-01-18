Venom 3 Star Teases "Fun and Interesting" Work on Marvel Threequel

Venom 3 is set to arrive in theaters later this year, and fans are excited to see the latest adventure for Tom Hardy's Marvel symbiote. Venom 3 added a number of new additions to its ever-growing franchise, with both Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor cast in the upcoming Sony Pictures film. In a recent interview with Variety, Temple spoke about the filming experience of Venom 3, and hinted at how excited she is to see the film's finished product.

"I'm learning lots," Temple explained. "It's fun and interesting, because there are so many things that you film that when the movie finally comes out will look different to what they were when we were filming them. I'm excited to see the creations that happen off camera, too."

What Is Venom 3 About?

Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey), who wrote and produced the first two Venom movies. In addition to franchise star Tom Hardy, Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor are both joining the cast. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker will all produce alongside Marcel and Hardy. Plot details for Venom 3 are currently unknown at this time, but fans have suspected that it will follow up on Eddie's multiversal-hopping in the post-credits scenes of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"These things [usually] come in threes," Hardy explained in a previous interview with Digital Spy. "If there's going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same... the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There's got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says 'no', that's fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else."

What Are Sony's Marvel Movies?

Venom 3 will be just one of several movies set in Sony's Spider-Man Universe scheduled to arrive in theaters in 2024. First is Madame Web, which is scheduled to be released on February 16th. The film is directed by S.J. Clarkson, with a cast that includes Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahir Rahim, Zosia Mamet, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott.

After a nearly year-long delay, Kraven the Hunter is also scheduled to be released on August 30th. The film is directed by J.C. Chando and stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular big-game hunter and Ariana DeBose as Calypso. The cast also includes Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, and Levi Miller.

Venom 3 will be released exclusively in theaters on November 8th.