Venom 3 Adds Letterkenny's Clark Backo

Clark Backo, best known for her roles in Letterkenny and The Changeling has been cast in Venom 3. There's no word yet on who she will play, but Backo will join a cast that also includes Tom Hardy, Juno Temple, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay by Marcel and Hardy, the movie is set for a theatrical release this fall. Backo earned an Independent Spirit Award for her role on Changeling, a series that was overseen by Marcel, so it's no surprise that the two ended up working together again.

Backo played Rosie from season two of Letterkenny all the way up through its twelfth and final season in December. Before that, she had appearances in shows like Supernatural, The Handmaid's Tale, and Designated Survivor.

The first two Venom movies have been the only big hits Sony has produced with its live-action Spider-Man franchise yet, earning a combined $1.3 billion at the box office while both Morbius and Madame Web were critical and commercial disappointments. Hardy's Eddie Brock also had a brief cameo in the mega-hit Spider-Man: No Way Home.

"These things [usually] come in threes," Hardy had told Digital Spy shortly before Venom 3 became official. "If there's going to be a new one – and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can't count on them ever happening again – every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it's really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same... the same story, the same film. So that you don't surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There's got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says 'no', that's fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else."

Hardy and Marcel will produce the film alongside Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker. Sony recently unveiled a logo for the movie, which suggests it won't have a subtitle like Venom: Let There Be Carnage did, during a panel at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show.

Venom 3 is expected in theaters on November 8.

