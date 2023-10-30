Avengers Preview Reveals Vision's Death, Return of Controversial Thor Costume

A new preview for the next issue of Avengers teases a hero's death and some drastic costume changes. Earth's Mightiest Heroes just got done defeating the Ashen Combine, who are the first of a series of threats termed Tribulation Events. The only reason the Avengers know about the Tribulation Events is because of Kang the Conqueror. It all makes for a precarious situation, but the Avengers did get a new teammate out of it in the form of the Impossible City, the Ashen Combine's floating fortress. From the look of things, the next Tribulation Event will turn out even worse.

Marvel released a preview of The Avengers #7 by Jed MacKay, C.F. Villa, Federico Blee, and VC's Cory Petit. It starts with the narrator repeating the familiar Avengers logline, "There came a day..." that fans are familiar with hearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Earth is being attacked by alien invaders, with innocent civilians running for their lives and vomiting uncontrollably. One page stands out from the rest, and features the Avengers beaten and bloodied, with a dead Vision laying in the crying arms of Scarlet Witch. Vision is notably in his white form, and he's not the only hero who looks different. Captain Marvel is back in her Ms. Marvel costume, Iron Man has one of his older armors, and Thor had on his "unique" costume from Thor #502, right before the comic was retitled Journey Into Mystery. Fans weren't thrilled with this new look for the God of Thunder, which makes it interesting that out of all his costumes throughout his career, this is the one chosen for Avengers #7's "Twilight Dreaming" story arc.

New Captain Marvel series teases storyline from The Marvels

The upcoming Marvel Studios film The Marvels has an interesting connection to the relaunch of Marvel Comics' ongoing Captain Marvel series. The timing of Captain Marvel's new volume coincides with the release of The Marvels, with the two only separated by a couple of weeks. There have been times in the past when events and storylines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have made their way to the comics, most notably with Ms. Marvel being changed to be a mutant as well as an Inhuman. While that development still has to play out on the small and big screen, a major storyline from The Marvels is also playing out in the Captain Marvel comic.

Captain Marvel #1 finds Carol Danvers facing a new threat called the Omen, who is in search of the powerful Nega-Bands. However, Omen isn't the only person hunting for them, as a thief named Yuna Yang is also looking to steal them from another former Captain Marvel, Genis-Vell. Omen almost successfully takes them from Genis-Vell after she slices his hands off, but Yuna quickly scoops them up and slips them on her wrists. Right before Omen can kill her to take the Nega-Bands, Yuna activates them by clanging the bands together, causing her to switch places with Captain Marvel.

Carol then starts to fight Omen while Yuna is teleported to the Negative Zone. Yuna and Captain Marvel also now share a mental connection, and can communicate through each other's minds. Just as Omen escapes with Genis-Vell's corpse, Carol and Yuna switch places once again. It appears they will have to work together to both stop Omen and sever their connection to the Nega-Bands.

