Marvel's Edge of Spider-Verse Returns in New Series

Spider-Man fans are going back to the Edge of Spider-Verse next year. The fan-favorite Spider-Verse epic is back for a new installment in February, reacquainting readers with old favorites while also introducing all-new web-slinging heroes that will quickly become household names. Previous Edge of Spider-Verse miniseries have featured all-star creative teams spinning new tales for heroes like Spider-Gwen, Spider-Rex, and more, and have also revealed secrets behind breakout hit Spider-Boy, and set up Spider-Man India and Araña on exciting new adventures. Who will be the next to step into the Web of Life and Destiny to have the Spider-Verse transform their lives?

The first issue of Edge of Spider-Verse features the debut of Weapon VII, who looks like a mix between Cyclops and Wolverine. Weapon VII has similar hardware that Wolverine had on when he escaped from the Weapon X compound, with the addition of red ruby goggles and an Iron Spider backpack. Fans will also see the return of the tech-savvy Spider-Byte. Below is a rundown of some of the stories and creators behind Edge of Spider-Verse #1, which goes on sale February 21, 2024.

We all know who Weapon X is, but WHO IS WEAPON VIII?! Find out in a story from writing duo Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and artist Travel Foreman! In this universe, when Weapon X escapes from his facility, they call on their greatest previous success to get him back…



You may not have realized that the digital avatar Spider-Character who made her big screen debut in Across the Spider-Verse came from the comics first! She's back in comics now and you don't want to miss her in an all-new adventure by writer Nilah Magruder and artist Eric Gapstur.



Plus the start of a saga that sets up the next evolution of SPIDER-VERSAL stories!



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse sets Netflix release date

The time has come for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to swing onto a digital streaming service. While previous Spider-Man live-action films starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are on Disney+, Across the Spider-Verse is going a different route and heading to Netflix starting Tuesday, October 31st. The sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the latest Sony film to land on Netflix after the streamer secured the rights to the studio's output as part of a deal announced in April 2021. Under the five-year pact, all of Sony's films from 2022 onward — including the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse — will stream exclusively on Netflix after their theatrical and home entertainment releases.

"At Sony Pictures, we produce some of the biggest blockbusters and the most creative, original films in the industry. This exciting agreement further demonstrates the importance of that content to our distribution partners as they grow their audiences and deliver the very best in entertainment," Keith Le Goy, Chairman of Worldwide Networks & Distribution for Sony Pictures Entertainment, said when announcing the Sony-Netflix deal.

Added Scott Stuber, Chairman of Netflix Films: "This not only allows us to bring [Sony's] impressive slate of beloved film franchises and new IP to Netflix in the U.S., but it also establishes a new source of first-run films for Netflix movie lovers worldwide."