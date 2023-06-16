Marvel Zombies Return in New Anthology Series

The Marvel Zombies rise again in Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood. In the four-issue series releasing in time for the Halloween season on October 25th, the zombified versions of Spider-Man, Wolverine, Daredevil, Moon Knight, and more will appear in the black-and-white anthology series presented with a healthy splash of blood red all over. Below, sink your teeth into a peek at the latest installment in the best-selling Black, White & Blood anthology, which has showcased shocking new stories featuring such deadly characters as Deadpool, Carnage, Elektra, Moon Knight, and Star Wars' Darth Vader.

The synopsis: "This action-packed, utterly original, gloriously gory anthology series is set in a universe where the Avengers, the X-Men, Spider-Man, and many more Marvel heroes and villains are beset by ever-growing zombie hordes and transformed into flesh-eating monstrosities. In a brutal, bloodstained world, can hope survive? Or will creeping, gnawing, shambling horror win out at last...?"

MARVEL ZOMBIES: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1 (OF 4)

Written by Garth Ennis, Alex Segura & Ashley Allen

Art by Rachael Stott, Javi Fernández & Justin Mason

Cover by Gabrielle Dell'otto

On Sale 10/25

Garth Ennis (Punisher MAX) returns to the Marvel Universe alongside artist Rachael Stott (Fantastic Four, Immortal Hulk) to reveal the tragic fate of Matt Murdock. As a zombie, Daredevil has committed unspeakable sins, and now it's time for an old accomplice to finally put him out his misery.

Behold one of Spider-Man's darkest days in a story by writer Alex Segura (Edge of Spider-Verse) and artist Javi Fernández (New Mutants: Lethal Legion). He's saved the world time and time again with a quip and a thwip, but when he's forced to fight fiendish versions of his loved ones, will Peter Parker do the unthinkable and give up?!

Writer Ashley Allen (DC's Legion of Bloom) makes her Marvel Comics debut and teams up with artist Justin Mason (Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis) for a jaw-dropping Moon Knight tale. Discover how Khonshu, god of the moon and vengeance, intervenes during apocalyptic times to protect his loyal avatar, Marc Spector!

Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Invincible) and artist Sean Phillips (Sleeper, Criminal) teamed for the original 2005 Marvel Zombies, a five-issue limited series spinning out of the Marvel Zombie Universe that debuted in issues of Mark Millar and Greg Land's Ultimate Fantastic Four.

The undead saga spawned the prequel Marvel Zombies: Dead Days, multiple limited-series sequels, and the crossover series Marvel Zombies vs. The Army of Darkness. Marvel most recently resurrected the undead in the Marvel Zombies: Resurrection mini-series in 2019.

Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood #1 is on stands October 25th.