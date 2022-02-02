Marvel’s New Sorcerer Supreme Clashes with Doctor Doom in New Strange #1 Preview (Exclusive)

Sadly the Marvel Universe has had to say goodbye to its long-time Sorcerer Supreme Stephen Strange, but thankfully another magical force to be reckoned with has stepped into the role, as Clea will assume the position of Earth’s magical protector. Granted, she’s not given up on the possibility of bringing Stephen back, but that is only one of the many things she’ll have to worry about now. Clea’s new adventures as the Sorcerer Supreme will begin in Strange #1 by writer Jed MacKay and artist Marcelo Ferreira, and we’ve got more details on Clea’s new series below and an exclusive preview for the anticipated series starting on the next slide!

While Clea and Stephen love each other and both operate in the world of magic, they are quite different people. As fans will see, Clea comes from a completely different side of the spectrum regarding how she views this duty and Earth in general, so the differences between their approaches will not be difficult to spot.

“Stephen’s take on the role of Sorcerer Supreme has strayed over the years, but essentially he believed himself a doctor. The scale may have changed and the patient lists may have swelled to include everyone on the planet, but essentially he was there to fix, to heal, to put to rights,” MacKay said. “Clea, on the other hand, comes from a line of rapacious conquerors, and her views on the correct way to discharge her duties are going to be colored by that. She’s not even a native resident of Earth, but rather an alien queen, heir to the title of warlord, and we’ll see how that influences her in the position of Sorcerer Supreme.”

Clea’s backstory will come into play quite a bit in this series, and MacKay has loved getting to give Clea some overdue shine. “It’s fun putting Clea into the spotlight and seeing how she goes about her business. She’s native to the Dark Dimension, has never been human, and wants something with the same single-minded desire that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from Umar and Dormammu,” MacKay said. “And now she’s the world’s Sorcerer Supreme, and isn’t shy about reminding people what that, all of that, means.”

While Clea goes about getting used to her gig, she will also be looking for ways to bring back Stephen, and while she is willing to go to any lengths, something is standing in her way.

“Clea is willing to go as far as it takes: the Faltine are not known for their moderation,” MacKay said. “In her quest, she’ll interact with other heroes, but the greatest stumbling block in her way is the Harvestman, who is enforcing Death’s decree that Stephen Strange will not be taken from her as was attempted in Death of Doctor Strange #5.”

Speaking of The Harvestman, Clea’s main obstacle is the exact opposite of everything we’ve come to know the Sorcerer Supreme as. “The Harvestman is Clea’s foil in her quest for Stephen Strange- a grim hatchetman of Death, the Harvestman is the dark reflection of the Sorcerer Supreme. Where the Sorcerer Supreme is life, magic, and the hot beating heart of the world, the Harvestman is death, shadows, and grief,” MacKay said.

Now, if you’re going to step into the role of Sorcerer Supreme, it’s customary to get a new look to go with the new title, and for Clea’s new costume, Earth X was a big inspiration.

“Most of it came from Alex Ross’ Earth X design, which is just a very cool look overall and worth revisiting. We wanted something that called back to Stephen, and in inheriting his mantle, it felt correct,” MacKay said.

You can check out the full preview on the next slide, and you can pick up the full issue when it hits comic stores on March 2nd.

What did you think of the preview? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

