7 DC Heroes Who Would be Worthy of Thor’s Hammer

Thor is the God of Thunder and one of Marvel Comics’ strongest and most noble heroes. Much of Thor’s power comes from his iconic hammer, Mjolnir. Famously, not just anyone can wield this storm-summoning hammer. Inscribed on the hammer’s side by Odin, Mjolnir can only be lifted and used by those deemed “worthy.” Thor himself had to go through an extensive character arc to become worthy of his own hammer. There have been several other heroes in Marvel Comics who possessed the necessary qualifications and were granted the power of Thor by wielding Mjolnir. In DC Comics, many superheroes share similar qualities and are likely worthy of wielding Mjolnir.

The exact definition of what makes someone “worthy” of Thor has been debated for many decades. However, in 2023, with Immortal Thor #5, the specific qualifications were given. To be able to wield Mjolnir, a person must display incredible compassion, restraint, nobility, wisdom, and humility. These are the DC Comics heroes who best exemplify these traits.

7) Flash (Wally West)

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Not only is Wally Wast the fastest Flash, but he’s also often considered to be the most noble. A significant factor in Wally’s ability to push the limits of the Speed Force is his undying drive to protect his family and friends. And despite his multiverse-breaking speed, he doesn’t allow it to go to his head, only to his feet. Wally’s kindness and empathy are so great that he’s motivated many of his rogues to reform. While he can sometimes struggle with his personal demons, Wally does his best to work through them and be a positive force. Wally would sacrifice his life in a heartbeat to save others. If Wally were to combine the destructive force of Mjolnir with his infinite speed, he would be unstoppable.

6) Starfire

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Like Thor, Starfire is a member of royalty who was raised for most of her life to become a skilled warrior and leader. On her home world of Tamaran, Starfire was beloved by her people because of her empathetic and humble nature. Even after being abducted and tortured by aliens for years, she retained her indomitable will and compassion. Starfire is a proud and loyal member of the Teen Titans and has acted as their wise leader on multiple occasions. While Starfire often shows mercy and restraint when fighting her enemies, if they threaten the lives of her friends, she will release her full destructive might to protect them. If Starfire were to wield Mjolnir, she would undoubtedly use it to protect the Earth.

5) Martian Manhunter

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Martian Manhunter is widely considered to be the wisest member of the Justice League. Despite the trauma of losing his family and people, he chooses to be a hero and doesn’t let his rage consume him and has come to see Earth as his new home. Martian Manhunter is also one of the strongest telepaths in the universe, but he predominantly uses these gifts passively and non-invasively to sense how people are feeling and how best to comfort them. And despite sometimes feeling separated from humanity, he still views humans as equals and will lay down his life to protect them. His compassionate wisdom, willing restraint, and pure morals make him more than worthy to lift Mjolnir.

4) Nightwing

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman is far too manipulative and controlling a person ever to be worthy of wielding Mjolnir. However, his first Robin, Dick Grayson, aka Nightwing, is a different person entirely. The most optimistic of the Robins, Nightwing stands as a shining beacon of hope for the people of Bludhaven. Every time he receives an inheritance, he immediately diverts the funds to the city to make Bludhaven a better place. The Teen Titans’ founder, Nightwing, proved at a young age that he’s an adaptable, honest, and noble leader who’s willing to sacrifice his life for the greater good. Even the Great Darkness, the multiversal embodiment of evil, couldn’t corrupt Nightwing during Dark Crisis. With such an incorruptible heart, Nightwing would be worthy of Mjolnir.

3) Shazam

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Like Thor, Billy Batson, aka Shazam, possesses divine power and can generate mighty lightning bolts. At the young age of 12, the orphan Billy was deemed to have such a pure heart that he was chosen to become the champion of the wizard Shazam. Granted the power of the gods, Billy has constantly proven himself worthy of his mantle because of his caring and selfless nature. Even in his adult Shazam form, Billy remains humble, retaining his childlike innocence and desire to protect others. Marvel even confirmed Billy’s worthiness in the Thor/Shazam! Infinity Comic crossover when he lifts Thor’s hammer to help him defeat the evil Mr. Mind.

2) Wonder Woman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The princess of the Amazons, Wonder Woman, was raised to be a fierce warrior who battles for truth and peace. Even though she was trained as a fighter for most of her life, Wonder Woman always seeks to resolve conflicts peacefully and only uses force when necessary. When it is required, Wonder Woman will fight to her last breath. She’s also well-known for offering a helping hand to anyone, including villains. She doesn’t let her royal status define her as she treats everyone as an equal. Wonder Woman proved her worthiness in Marvel Versus DC #3 when she lifted Mjolnir. However, instead of using it in her battle against Storm, Wonder Woman dropped the hammer to make it a fair fight, once again showing her honor and restraint.

1) Superman

image courtesy of dc comics

Superman isn’t called the Big Blue Boy Scout for nothing. Possessing the power of a god-like alien but choosing to live as an average human, Clark Kent, Superman is practically the embodiment of humility, restraint, and compassion in the DC Universe. Having the purest of hearts, Superman sees the good in everyone and is always ready to sacrifice his life if it means saving a single person. The Man of Tomorrow always tries to resolve things peacefully before resorting to violence and inspires other people to be better. Superman is precisely the type of person who would be worthy of Thor’s hammer. That’s why it wasn’t surprising when in JLA/Avengers #4, the Man of Steel picked up Mjolnir and obtained the power of Thor.

