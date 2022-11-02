Marvel Announces 2023 FCBD Titles, Teases New Avengers/X-Men Team

It may still be 2022, but that's not stopping Marvel Comics from announcing its slate of 2023 titles for Free Comic Book Day. Also, hidden in the announcement is the tease of a new Marvel series, potentially starring members of the Avengers and X-Men. Instead of one or two FCBD titles for eager new readers to dive into, Marvel is offering four unique titles to choose from. Along with featuring the lead-in to events like Fall of X and Summer of Symbiotes, Marvel is putting the spotlight on creators and characters from different cultures, communities, and identities in Marvel's Voices #1, kid-friendly reading in Spidey & Friends #1, and another Spider-Man and Venom romp.

Free Comic Book Day 2023: Avengers/X-Men #1 is where fans can get their first clues to "an uncanny new lineup for a new team book launching next year." Marvel is also promising a preview of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's upcoming mystery project. The first time fans heard about Hickman and Schiti collaborating together came at San Diego Comic-Con. A simple piece of teaser artwork was released, featuring the phrase, "What Happens When the Powers That Be Meet the Natural Order of Things?" The only other key information was that the series would launch in 2023. Since then, we've seen character designs that hint at a project featuring Doctor Strange.

What Is Marvel's Secret Avengers/X-Men Series?

The cover of Free Comic Book Day 2023: Avengers/X-Men #1 by Javier Garron features Avengers and X-Men alike, including Captain America, Psylocke, Penance, Quicksilver, Rogue, Deadpool, and Cyclops in his Captain Krakoa persona. While these characters could be taking part in separate Avengers and X-Men stories in the FCBD issue, we also may be looking at the lineup of this secret team.

Another possibility is Free Comic Book Day 2023: Avengers/X-Men #1 will reintroduce the concept of the Avengers Unity Team, aka the Uncanny Avengers. The announcement does refer to "an uncanny new lineup," and the fallout from A.X.E.: Judgment Day may set the stage for more unity between the two Marvel franchises.

Uncanny Avengers #1 from Rick Remender and John Cassaday launched out of the Avengers vs. X-Men event. There have been different iterations and lineups over the years, with Captain America, Rogue, Quicksilver, and Deadpool all being previous members.

Marvel's Full 2023 FCBD Lineup

The full list of Marvel's Free Comic Book Day 2023 titles and descriptions can be found below:

