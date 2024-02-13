McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Azrael Sketch Edition Exclusive Is Limited To 3100 Pieces

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Once again, McFarlane Toys has partnered with Entertainment Earth to release a DC Multiverse Gold Label Sketch Edition exclusive, and this time around it's a variant of their Azrael: Batman: Curse of the White Knight figure. Only 3100 will be produced, and your only chance to grab one at the standard price of $29.99 is happening here at Entertainment Earth now. Note that US shipping is free on orders $79+.

The 7-inch Azrael Sketch Edition DC Multiverse figure includes a sword with removable flames, a base, an art card with stand, and numbered certificate of authenticiy. It might be the sketchiest of all the Sketch Edition figures to date, but with such as small run we wouldn't be surprised to see it sell out quickly. That has been the case with all of Entertainment Earth's previous sketch edition exclusives from McFarlane.

"War veteran, knight of the Order of St. Dumas, and now The Joker's key recruit in the crusade against Batman- Azrael is the Dark Knight's most powerful new threat, and the one living link to a devastating secret about the Wayne family's legacy in Gotham City."

Speaking of McFarlane Toys exclusives, last week they launched the Kilowog Green Lantern of Bolovax Vik / Sector 674 and Kyle Rayner Green Lantern 2-pack that you can only find here on Amazon priced at $69.99 while they last. It's set to arrive on March 31st, and you won't be charged until it ships.

In addition to the 7-inch scale figures (which means that Kilowog is considerably larger), the set includes figure stands, 2 power batteries, hammer, chest armor, 2 swords, an extra hand, and art cards.