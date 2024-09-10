DC Multiverse Kilowog and Green Lantern 2-Pack Exclusive Lightning Deal Is On

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When it first launched in February, this McFarlane Toys' Gold Label DC Multiverse exclusive gave you two Green Lanterns for the price of, well...two. However, Kilowog Green Lantern of Bolovax Vik / Sector 674 and Kyle Rayner Green Lantern are currently together in this 2-pack that you can only find here on Amazon priced at $59.50 as part of a Lightning Deal that will last until 100% claimed.

In addition to the 7-inch scale figures (which means that Kilowog is considerably larger), the set includes figure stands, 2 power batteries, hammer, chest armor, 2 swords, an extra hand, and art cards.

"KILOWOG: A brilliant geneticist on his home world Bolovax Vik, KILOWOG was proud to serve as GREEN LANTERN of Sector 674. Following the destruction of his planet during the events of CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS™, KILOWOG found purpose training new GREEN LANTERN recruits, teaching essential tools to survive the most dangerous job in the universe. GREEN LANTERN™ (KYLE RAYNER): During one of the Green Lantern Corps' darkest hours, young artist Kyle Rayner was chosen to be the universe's lone Green Lantern by a Guardian of the Universe named Ganthet. The torchbearer for all the Green Lantern Corps would become in the future, Kyle Rayner went on to master all seven colors of the emotional spectrum, the only Lantern to ever truly accomplish such a feat."

(Photo: Nightwing vs Talon & Owl (Batman: The Court of Owls) Gold Label 3-pack )

Speaking of McFarlane Toys Gold Label Amazon exclusives, they recently launched new additions to the DC Multiverse lineup in the form of Nightwing vs Talon & Owl (Batman: The Court of Owls) 3-pack and The Joker Dragon (Dark Nights: Metal) glow-in-the-dark vehicle. Pre-order details can be found below.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Nightwing vs Talon & Owl 3pk Gold Label ($59.99)- See on Amazon: "Nightwing faces another villain claiming to be the Talon at City Hall as the Court of Owls' plans go into action-but will he be able to figure out what's going on before it's too late? A clandestine organization active since the birth of Gotham City, the Court of Owls is a powerful, well-connected cabal of Gotham society's elite. However, to bend an entire city to its will, the Court deployed a succession of lethal enforcers: A near-invisible assassin haunting the night, before vanishing without a trace. The "Talon" served the Court after undergoing a series of demanding challenges, including physical and mental conditioning ensuring loyalty to their cause above all else." Accessories include owl, 2 escrima sticks, 2 swords, 2 knives, 3 bases, 3 collectible art cards and a deluxe art card.

(Photo: McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Joker Dragon Gold Label )

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Vehicles – The Joker Dragon (GITD) Gold Label ($29.99) - See on Amazon: "Nobody knows the exact origin of these beasts from the Dark Multiverse, but what is known is that they do the bidding of The Batman Who Laughs wherever they appear. During the invasion of Earth-0, the Bat-God known as Barbatos summons these great dragons to help his Dark Knights destroy the world, but they're ultimately defeated by Batman and his allies. These ghastly beasts are as deadly as they are horrifying, and a powerful addition to the army of darkness that threatens to engulf the entire DC Multiverse." Features a bendable tail, movable jaw and clear base and it fits most 7-inch scale DC Multiverse figures. Includes a collectible art card.