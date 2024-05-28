McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Classic Darkseid Megafig Pre-Orders Launch Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys is set to launch a Darkseid (DC Classic) Megafig in their DC Multiverse lineup today, May 28th at 9am PT / 12pm ET, and we expect it to be a quick seller. Just look at it. UPDATE: Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth now priced at $39.99 (free US shipping on orders $79+) with a release date set for August. It should also arrive here on Amazon at some point in the near future. Keep in mind that Entertainment Earth is currently running a Memorial Day sale that offers $10 – $50 off all orders $100 or more, though it will only last through the end of the day. You can shop all of their McFarlane Toys figures right here.

"The DC Collector Megafig Wave 8 Darkseid DC Classic Action Figure features ultra articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play. Darkseid is featured in his classic DC Comics look and is in scale with the 7-inch figures in the DC Multiverse line (sold separately). Darkseid comes with a soft goods cape, extra hands, extra head portrait, and display base. Also included is a collectable card with artwork on the front, and a character biography on the back."

On a related note, McFarlane Toys launched a wave of 7-inch DC Direct action figures last week that they've dubbed as "PHYGITAL" releases. As the name suggests, each physical figure will be paired with a digital collectible, which is a strategy that that McFarlane Toys is leaning into more and more. In this case, a virtual piece that can be used to construct a virtual Animal Man when you collect all three figures. Yes, digital Build-A-Figures are a thing now.

Still, the wave is an interesting one with The Atom (DC: The Silver Age), Superman (Our Worlds at War) abnd Green Arrow (Longbow Hunter) figures. Note that this is the second wave of figures in the DC Direct Phygital series following a Batman, Green Lantern, and Aquaman wave that launched earlier this year and quickly sold out.

In other McFarlane Toys news, they just launched another Gold Label Amazon exclusive in the DC Multiverse lineup, and this time around it's the Killer Croc Megafig inspired by Batman: Arkham Asylum. First launched in 2022 as a standard figure in the DC Multiverse lineup, the Gold Label edition includes glow-in-the-dark paint deco, an art card, card stand and display base.

Pre-orders for the Gold Label Killer Croc Megafig are available here on Amazon for $49.99 with a release date set for July 26th. The previously released standard version is also available on Amazon priced at $36.