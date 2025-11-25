MCU & DC Star David Dastmalchian Reveals Which Of His Comic Books He Most Wants To Adapt For the Screen [Exclusive]

David Dastmalchian has quietly become one of those rare Hollywood chameleons who can jump between cinematic universes without missing a beat — spending a day with DC as Polka-Dot Man, then suiting up for Marvel as Kurt in Ant-Man. But beyond the costume parties, Dastmalchian is also carving his own mark in the world of comics. Now, he’s teasing fans with which of his works he’d most love to see adapted for live-action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Count Crowley, yeah,” Dastmalchian told Comicbook host Chris Killian during a recent interview. “Followed very closely by Knights vs. Samurai. Followed very closely, actually. It’s like horses in a race. I mean, yeah, yeah. Some days I wake up and I’m like, how can I make Knights vs. Samurai? It would be the coolest show. I want to be like Shogun meets Game of Thrones meets Dungeons & Dragons, you know, meets Excalibur.”

It’s clear Dastmalchian’s creativity doesn’t take a day off, as he gushed about the potential of bringing his ideas to life on the small screen. While Count Crowley is his top choice, the actor’s enthusiasm for Knights vs. Samurai paints a vivid picture of an epic fantasy series that would undoubtedly face the challenge of standing out in an already crowded landscape of high-concept fantasy shows.

A Passion for Comics and the Big Screen

Play video

For those familiar with Dastmalchian’s career, it’s no surprise that he’s got a soft spot for adapting comics to the screen. The actor has long been steeped in the world of comic book adaptations. His breakout series Count Crowley (published by Dark Horse Comics) introduced readers to Jerry Bartman, a disgraced TV journalist who becomes an unlikely protector against supernatural creatures. Since its debut in 2019, the series has spawned several follow-ups, including Criminal Macabre/Count Crowley: From the Pit They Came (2022) and Count Crowley: Mediocre Midnight Monster Hunter (2023-2024).

As he explained in the interview, though, his imagination doesn’t stop there. “I’m working on this book with Leah Kilpatrick, who’s one of my longest-running writing partners, called The Accessories, about the great monsters and their henchmen. And all the henchmen basically flee and form their own team. That one, as I’m writing it, I’m like, this would make a kickass show.”

Dastmalchian is also working on Through, a graphic novel from Z2 Comics slated for release in 2026. It’s hard not to feel excited when Dastmalchian describes his projects because he clearly isn’t just throwing ideas at the wall.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!